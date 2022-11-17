Gita Jayanti 2022: Know about Date, Time, History, Puja Rituals, Celebrations, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Gita Jayanti is a very important day for Hindus. On this day, the holy book of Hindus, Bhagavad Gita was born, i.e., Gita Jayanti is the day when 'Bhagavad Gita' was revealed by Krishna himself to Arjuna at the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Kurukshetra is a revered holy place of pilgrimage for the Hindus and the war that occurred here was narrated by Sanjaya to King Dhritarashtra. Sanjaya was blessed with the mysterious abilities to know past present and future by Rishi Ved Vyasa and hence he could narrate it as is to Dhritarashtra. Kurukshetra is located in Haryana and is celebrated on Shukla Ekadashi on the 11th day of the Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar.

It is said that on the first day on the battlefield, Arjuna was mortified by the idea of killing his own kith and kin and refused to raise his sword against them. Lord Shri Krishna, who was his charioteer, opened his eyes to the truth of life by teaching him the Gita after which Arjuna fought the battle valiantly and destroyed the Kauravas and spared none in the war. Bhagavad Gita includes the teachings of Karma Yoga, Gyan Yoga, and Bhakti Yoga the knowledge of which helps one to free himself from worldly attachment and perceive the difference between right and wrong.

Gita cleanses one from heart mind and soul and whoever follows it becomes righteous from within. The art of living has been taught in the Gita.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Date And Timings

Mokshada Ekadashi on Saturday, 03 December 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 05:39 am on 03 December 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends at 05:34 am on 04 December 2022

The date for the International Gita Festival is on 03 December 2022.

Gita Jayanti 2022: History

Gita Jayanti is an occasion meant to commemorate the day the ultimate book called Bhagavad Gita, or the handbook for self-mastery and life management was taught for the first time to Arjuna, the warrior prince from the Pandava's side, by Lord Krishna, when Arjuna hesitated to begin the war against the Kauravas.

Gita Jayanti can also be termed as the birthday of Gita or the day on which the words of Gita Lord Krishna reveaare led to the world. The day of Bhagavad Gita is celebrated in the month of Shukla Ekadashi of November or December as per the Gregorian calendar. It was the day when Lord Krishna officially began the war of Kurukshetra with Arjuna at the helm of things.

Gita Jayanti Samaroh, a grand scale festival is dedicated to the birthday of Srimad Bhagavad Gita. It is a weeklong festival that features a shloka recital, dance performances, Bhagwad Katha reading, Bhajans, Dramas, Book Exhibitions and free medical check-up camps. The Samaroh is organised by Haryana Tourism, and Information and Public Relations Department, Haryana.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

As per the religious instructions, people worship Ved Vyasa, and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and observe the Mokshada Jayanti by following a fast on this day.

People from all over the globe, arrive here on the Gita day to take a holy dip in the sacred ponds located in Kurukshetra.

Aarti after Lord Krishna's puja is performed at home.

Since Ekadashi is also celebrated alongside, devotees follow a grain-less diet.

Many celebrations are planned to show today's generation the value and worth of reading the Gita and the importance of Dharma which is to be followed in order to make life complete.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Celebrations

Gita Jayanti is primarily celebrated by the observers of Sanatana dharma. Bhagavad Gita comprises of 700 verses and teaches the important values of life that one should possess and the spiritual tenets for those on the path of spirituality.

Most people also fast on this day because it is the day of Ekadashi which comes in twice every lunar month. Gita chanting competitions are organized to encourage them to take to Gita in an involved manner. Talks by Yogis, monks and learned scholars are the key events of this festival for which thousands gather to just listen to the discourses.

It is deemed extremely auspicious to freely distribute the copies of Gita on this day. As per the learned sources, those who recite Gita daily and follow its instructions will achieve salvation. Gita removes the veil of illusion or Maya to lead a disciple on the path of success and realization.

On the occasion of Gita Mahotsav, a cultural medley of art, craft, dishes, history, heritage and spirituality, namely dharma kshetra will be held in Kurukshetra from 19th November to 6th December 2022. Especially the Shilp Mela, Yagya, Geeta Path, Bhajan, Aarti, Dance Drama and other activities pull crowds in huge numbers.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Things To Do

Read with undivided concentration, the entire book of Geetha after which have a holy glimpse of Lord Krishna. Pray to him for granting you intelligence and ability to navigate successfully through the challenges of life.

Apply the slokas to your actions and the circumstances that call for its judicious use in life. Each sloka is a remedy to so many ills of life.

Observing Mokshada Ekadashi along with the Geeta Jayanti day. Blow a conch to eliminate the toxic vibrations around at the conclusion of the vrat and puja. The Conch sound invokes Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu's grace is obtained.

This is the ideal day and hour to take a view of Lord Krishna in his vishwaroopa or gigantic form which he showed Arjuna in the battlefield. Peace prevails at home due to this and pending tasks can be cleared easily.

If you family is always noisy with internal quarrels and tiffs, reciting Gita path on the Gita Jayanti will bring utmost relief to all concerned.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Significance

A fast is also observed on this day as Ekadashi coincides with this day. Usually, you can see people singing Bhajans, worshipping Lord Krishna and distributing free Gita copies in the city. ISKCON celebrates Gita Jayanti in the grandest way possible every year. The day starts with Bhagavad Gita recitation and preparing special Naivedya to Lord Krishna. Otherwise, people participate in Bhajans, aartis, skits, and dances as a part of the celebrations.

Devotees celebrate the Gita Jayanti chiefly in Kurukshetra by taking a holy dip in the holy ponds namely Brahma Sarovar and Sannihit Sarovar. To add to the excitement, a seven-day fair called Gita Jayanti Samaroh is arranged. Thousands of people assemble and read the Gita path, dance, play drams and skits, sing bhajans and conduct Aartis to the deity. The finer points of Gita are discussed by scholars and common men. After the puja, sweets are distributed and people exchange wishes for the Gita Jayanti.

However, it is important to remember the words of the Gita and follow that implicitly. As a saint from Karnataka, Sri Venkatachalavadhutar said "It is even more important to follow the pada (or words) of the deity rather than the pada (feet) of the Lord. Lots of us worship the Padukas of deities but do not follow their examples and words in real life. This was why the above advice was given by Avadhoot Swamiji. Gita helps a person to brave the challenges and have an active and positive attitude to life.

Gita Temples can be found in Shri Gi ta Birla Mandir and Gita Mandir Mathura.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

