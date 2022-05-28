Gayatri Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Mantra To Chant, Benefits And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

As per the Hindu calendar, the Gayatri Jayanti coincides with the Shravan Purnima. Gayatri Jayanti is the celebration of the birthday of Goddess Gayatri, the presiding deity of Vedas. Hence, she is also known as Veda Mata (mother of Vedas).

It is believed that Goddess Gayatri is the external expression of all attributes of Lord Brahma. She is the supreme mother who is the virtual embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati, and Goddess Lakshmi. Let us have a detailed glimpse of Gayatri Jayanti 2022, its history, significance, and benefits.

Gayatri Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

Gayatri Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi during Jyeshtha lunar month, and it is usually observed on the next day of Ganga Dussehra. (Ganga Dussehra falls on 9 June 2022, on the Shukla paksha Dashami tithi). According to Matantara i.e., due to the difference of opinions about the Gayatri Jayanti date, it is being observed during Shukla Paksha Ekadashi during Jyeshtha lunar month on the Shravana Purnima. The Gayatri Jayanti during Shravana Purnima is widely accepted and usually coincides with Upakarma day. Gayatri Jayanti commences at 7:20 am on 10 Jun 2022, on Ekadashi tithi and closes at 5:50 am on 11 June 2022 during the early hours of Ekadashi.

Gayatri Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Goddess Gayatri appears in the form of a five-headed shakti, with ten arms, a sword, a lotus, a trident, the disc, the goad, the noose, a manuscript, a jar of nectar, and varada hasta on the left hand, and Abhaya mudra on the right.

Gayatri Jayanti is a spiritual and religious event that is observed with intense devotion. The devotees meditate on the form of Goddess Gayatri while chanting her name continuously, on this day. Special pujas and prayers are also offered as a means of her worship.

This, incidentally, was the day, when Maharshi Vishwamitra recited the Gayatri Mantra for the first time. Goddess Gayatri is the Supreme Goddess from the Vedic perspective. Worshippers of Gayatri are blessed with spiritual and worldly happiness. In the present-day, Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated as Sanskrit Diwas, chiefly to glorify and understand the importance of the ancient language Sanskrit. This day is marked by organising various seminars and workshops that aims to spread awareness associated with this language.

Gayatri Jayanti is characterized by kirtans and satsang (a spiritual gathering), which is conducted throughout the day. The complete ritual involves Gayatri mantra chanting, which goes on thrice a day, preferably during night, evening, and morning. Goddess Gayatri appeared on earth on this day and hence the devotees experience a deeper spiritual connection with her essence and form on this day.

Gayatri Jayanti 2022: Gayatri Mantra

Om Bhur Bhuwah Svah Tat Savitur Varenyam

Bhargo Devasya Dhimahi Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayat

Meaning: We contemplate on that most loved supreme godhead, the creator, who's divine rays of light illuminate all lokas and realms. May this divine light brighten up our intellect.

Gayatri Puja 2022: Rituals And Worship Method

The entire ritual is predominantly about chanting japa, Gayatri puja, and yagnya are next in importance in the ritualistic procedures. These three rituals are best performed for intelligence, wisdom, and value system, worldly prosperity and confidence, and spiritual uplift of the worshipper and his family members. This Yajna starts with the invocation of Gods and Goddesses in Kalash, chanting of Gayatri Kavach and Stotra, worship of Gayatri Yantra, recitation of Gayatri Chalisa, Gayatri Japa, Gayatri Yagna, Aarti, and Pushpaanjali (offering of flowers).

There are 24 forms of Ma Gayatri as per the Devi Bhagavat Purana. They are Adi Shakti, Brahmi or Brahmani, Vaishnavi: Shambhavi aka Maheshwari Matrika, Vedamata, Devamata, Vishvamata, Mandakini, Ajapa, Riddhi and Siddhi, Rtambhara, Savitri, Lakshmi, Durga/Kali, Saraswati, Kundalini, Annapurna, Mahamaya, Payasvini, Pranagni, Treyta or Tripura, Bhavani and Bhuvaneswari, respectively.

Gayatri Puja 2022: Benefits

It is of utmost benefit, to worship the mother of Vedas, the Gayatri, on this day. There are countless instances that speak volumes about the power of the Gayatri chant. Chanting the mantra, removes any trace of sin that one may have incurred from one's past and present lifetimes. It helps you realize God in his all-encompassing form. Gayatri is known to accrue happiness, financial gains, and blessings. It has helped in the case of children, in their pursuit of intelligence and to gain success in life and career. A person who practices Gayatri can never experience poverty in their entire life. It banishes enemies from your life. There is a belief that all sorts of bad fortune and sins are averted by the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

