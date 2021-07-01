July 2021: List Of Festivals Observed In This Month

Kalashtami- 1 July 2021 (Thursday) Kalashtami is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a Hindu deity. The festival is observed on the Ashtami tithi during the Krishna Paksha i.e., the waning phase of the moon every month. Out of all the months, the one falling in the Margashirsha month has the most significance.

Yogini Ekadashi- 5 July 2021 (Monday) Yogini Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashis observed in a Hindu year. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Every year, Yogini Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day during the waning phase of the moon. This year the date falls on 5 July 2021. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast on this day.

Rohini Vrat- 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) Rohini Vrat is a monthly festival observed by people belonging to the Jain community. The festival falls 27 days after the occurrence of the Rohini Nakshatra. It is believed that observing a fast on this day brings happiness, health, fortune and prosperity.

Pradosh Vrat- 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) Pradosh Vrat is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast on this day and seek blessings from Goddess Parvati as well. Fasting is usually observed during the evening.

Masik Shivaratri- 8 July 2021 (Thursday) Masik Shivratri is another monthly festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. The festival marks the night of Lord Shiva. The festival is observed on the fourteenth date during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase). On this day devotees of Lord Shiva observe fasts and worship Him.

Darsha Amavasya- 9 July 2021 (Friday) Darsha Amavasya is the no-moon night in the Hindu culture. People observe fasts on this day and worship the moon to bestow peace and harmony.

Ishti- 10 July 2021 (Saturday) Ishti is a festival celebrated by Hindus across the world. The day is considered highly important for people belonging to the Vaishnava Sampradaya. In a month Ishti is observed twice. The first is observed on the new moon day (Amavasya) while the other is observed on the full moon day (Purnima).

Ashadha Navratri- 11 July 2021 (Sunday) Ashadha Navratri is a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and Her nine different manifestations. The festival is also known as Gupt Navratri. The festival goes on for nine days and during this festival people practice tantric power and mantra.

Chandra Darshana- 12 July 2021 (Monday) Chandra Darshana is a significant day in the Hindu culture. The day marks the sighting of the moon after the Amavasya tithi. On this day, people watch the moon and seek blessings from it. It is said on this day, Lord Shiva resides in the moon and worshipping the moon on this day is equal to worshipping Lord Shiva.

Jagannath Rath Yatra- 12 July 2021 (Monday) Jagannath Rath Yatra is a famous chariot festival observed in Puri, Odisha. It is believed that during this festival, Lord Jagannath visits his birthplace. People take part in the procession of Lord Jagannath and His siblings, Subhadra and Balram.

Vinayaka Chaturthi- 13 July 2021 (Tuesday) Vinayaka Chaturthi is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and is observed twice a month. Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed on the Chaturthi tithi i.e., on the fourth day during the waxing phase of the moon.

Karka Sankranti- 16 July 2021 (Friday) Karka Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun in the Cancer Zodiac sign. In a year, a total of 12 Sankranthi are observed which mark the movement of the Sun from one zodiac sign to another. Out of all the Sankranti, the Makar Sankranti i.e., the Capricorn Transit is considered to be highly auspicious.

Masik Durgashtami- 17 July 2021 (Saturday) Masik Durgashtami is another monthly festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The day marks the eighth day of the Navratri, the nine nights dedicated to Goddess Durga. The eighth day is considered highly auspicious and on this day people worship the Mahagauri form of Goddess Durga.

Eid Al-Adha- 20 July 2021 (Tuesday) Eid-Al-Adha is one of the two popular Islamic festivals observed in an Islamic year. The festival marks the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son Ismail for the sake of the Almighty. It is said that the Almighty wanted to test the obedience and devotion of Ibrahim and so he ordered Ibrahim to sacrifice his most beloved thing.

Devshayani Ekadashi- 20 July 2021 (Tuesday) Devshayani Ekadashi is an important festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that on this day Lord Vishnu goes into a deep sleep for four continuous months. As per the Hindu mythological stories, after churning the ocean for several years, Lord Vishnu was tired and wanted to take some rest. So He went to sleep for four months.

Pradosh Vrat- 21 July 2021 (Wednesday) Since in a Hindu month, Pradosh Vrat is observed twice. The other one will be observed on 21 July 2021. Every month the Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi tithi during both the waning and waxing phase of the moon.

Ashadha Purnima Vrat- 23 July 2021 Ashadha Purnima marks the full moon day during the Ashadha month. The Purnima tithi during the Ashadha month has a huge significance in the Hindu culture.

Guru Purnima- 24 July 2021 (Saturday) Guru Purnima is another important Hindu festival that marks the bond between a teacher and students. On this day, people express gratitude to teachers for removing darkness and negativity from one's life.