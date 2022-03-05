Festivals And Vrats In The Month Of March 2022 Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

India is known for diverse culture and traditions throughout the year and there are numerous festivals and vrats which makes this country culturally rich and vibrant. If we look at the Hindu Calendar, the month of March is known as the month of Phalguna or Falgun and is considered significant in spirituality.

All the festivals hold immense significance and incredible stories and legends are associated with them. The month began with Mahashivratri, which will be followed by a popular festival of colours, Holi, and so much more. We have curated a list of dates and festivals based on the Hindu Panchang, scroll down to know more about them.

1. Maha Shivaratri (01 March 2022, Tuesday)

Every year Maha Shivratri is observed in the month of Phalgun on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. This year the date falls on 01 March 2022. Devotees of Lord Shiva will be observing a fast with full austerity and abstinence. It is on this day, the marriage of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati takes place.

2. New Moon (02 March 2022, Wednesday)

New Moon is also referred to as 'Amavasya' and it is the final day of the waning lunar phase when the Moon vanishes completely after Krishna Paksha (waning period). Tarpan and other rituals are performed on this day as a homage to the ancestors. It is done for the happy and blissful life of the family members. The date falls on 02 March in 2022. It is also known as 'Amavasai' in Tamil.

3. Karthigai Deepam (08 March 2022, Tuesday)

This star is considered to be a source of power and energy like fire and is often identified as a cluster of six stars in the sky which is known as Krittika. It is a popular festival and is celebrated mostly by Tamil Hindus. Karthigai Nakshatra (Star), also known as Kritika Nakshatra and is ruled by Lord Sun. This is the third star of the 27 Nakshatra. The day symbolises the destruction of evil and negative forces in human lives.

4. Shashti Vratam (08 March 2022, Tuesday)

Tamil Hindus worship a popular deity known as Sjanda, who is believed to be the son of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati. He is also known as Subramanya, Murugan and Kartikeyan. Skanda is known for defeating the demon Surapadma, which symbolises the victory of good over evil. Another legend says that he is the younger brother of Lord Ganesha (South India) and elder brother of Lord Ganesha (North India).

5. Shukla Ashtami (10 March 2022, Thursday)

This day is considered perfect for getting blessings from Goddess Durga, Varahi and Pratyangira. It falls on the lunar day which is the eighth tithi in the waxing phase of the Moon. Mantras and hymns are chanted on this day so that negative energy can be kept at bay. The day is observed on 10 March 2022.

6. Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat (14 March 2022, Monday)

Amalaki Ekadashi is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi vrats, which are observed to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu. Amalaki Ekadashi falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi. The day falls on 14 March 2022. It is also known as Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. Ekadashi Parana is done on the next day of the Ekadashi fast.

7. Meena Sankranti (15 March 2022, Tuesday)

Meena Sankranti marks the beginning of the last month in the Hindu Solar Calendar, which is also the twelfth month. This year it will be observed on 15 March. Donations and charity is performed on this day, especially to those who are needy. Also, there is a limited time duration for doing the auspicious activities on this day.

8. Bhauma Pradosham (15 March 2022, Tuesday and 29 March 2022, Tuesday)

The Sanskrit term 'Bhauma' means the planet Mars. When Pradosh day falls on Tuesday, it is called Bhama Pradosha. This year it falls on 15 March. It is celebrated twice a month on the 13th day of every fortnight. Pradosh vrat is observed by devotees on both Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi in the lunar month. This day is considered perfect to worship Lord Shiva and Nandi (bull).

9. Holika Dahan ( 17 March 2022, Thursday)

On the eve of Holika Dahan, huge bonfires are lit to commemorate the burning of the Demoness Holika, the sister of Demon Hiranyakashipu. People sing and dance around the fire to welcome It symbolises the victory of good over evil. The day falls on 17 March 2022. It is also known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Deepak.

10. Holi (18 March 2022, Friday)

Holi is also known as the festival of colours and is celebrated the next day of Holika Dahan. On this day people throw coloured powder (gulal) and coloured water on each other. The day falls on 18 March 2022. This day is popular in Braj, Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Barsana, Gowardhan regions and is dedicated to Lord Krishna.

11. Phalguna Purnima (18 March 2022, Friday)

Phalguna or Falgun is the twelfth or the last month of the Hindu year, as per the Hindu calendar. Phalguna Purnima will fall on 18 March this year. This day coincides with Lakshmi Jayanti as well. Purnima fast or vrat is observed on this day by the devotees followed by worshipping the deities. Also, Holika Dahan is done on this day.

12. Panguni Uthiram (18 March 2022, Friday)

When the full moon is seen in the month of Panguni, it is known as Panguni Uthiram. This day will be observed on 18 March this year and is a very significant festival for Tamilians. On this day, Lord Muruga, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is honoured. In Palani, a 10-day festival is observed in a grand manner and people visit the temple on this day. Devotees believe that the celestial wedding of Sri Aandaal (Kothai) and Sri Rangamannar took place on Panguni Uthiram.

13. Sankatahara Chaturthi (21 March 2022, Monday)

The term 'Sankat' or 'Sankata' means problems and 'Hara' means 'removing', therefore, Sankathara means removing problems or obstacles. This day is called Sankasti Chaturthi as well and will be observed on 21 March this year. On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshipped by the devotees in hope that their problems will be removed and will be blessed by the deity.

14. Sheetala Ashtami (25 March 2022, Friday)

This day is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala and Basoda Puja is done to worship the deity. This year the day falls on 25 March 2022 (Krishna Paksha Ashtami), which is eight days after Holi. The festival is popular in northern states of India such as Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. On this day, people do not light the fire for cooking and consume stale food.

15. Krishna Ashtami (25 March 2022, Friday)

The eight-day of lunar phase is called Ashtami and this day on the waning period of the Moon is known as Krishna Paksha Ashtami. Special puja is done to worship Kala Bhairava and to obtain his blessings. Devotees cleanse themselves by taking a holy dip at a river early in the morning, worshipping their ancestors and then observing a strict fast on this day. Also, stray dogs are fed on this day. This year it falls on 25 March 2022.

16. Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat (29 March 2022, Monday)

This is the last Ekadashi of the Hindu year. 'Pap' means 'sin' and 'mochani' means 'removal'. When an Ekadashi falls between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri it is known as Papmochani Ekadashi. Devotees believe that by observing fast on this day, they will get rid of the sins of the present life as well as a past life. Also, people observe this day to get rid of grief. It will be observed on 29 March 2022.

17. Masik Shivaratri (30 March 2022, Wednesday)

Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day and it means 'the night of Shiva'. Masik Shivratri is considered highly auspicious and it occurs on the 14th night of Krishna Paksha, which is the night before Amavasya. At midnight, Shivaratri Puja is done which is known as Nishita Kaal which is followed by a fast. It will be observed on 30 March 2022.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 10:00 [IST]