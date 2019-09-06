ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Durga Puja 2019: 8 Home Décor Ideas To Transform Your House

    By

    With only a month left for the Durga Puja festival to begin, people have already started flocking to the shops to buy new clothes and home décors to celebrate the festival with great glory.

    The Durga puja festival is celebrated for five days - Mahalaya, Shashti, Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and Vijayadashmi. During these five days of festivity, people decorate the interiors of their home to exhibit a pristine charm.

    Here are some home décor ideas to make your home beautiful.

    1. Decorate your puja mandir with diyas

    The puja room is the first place in the house that needs to look clean, beautiful and pristine. Revamp your puja mandir and decorate it with flowers and diyas around. Keep changing the flowers and diyas every day.

    2. Use bright or poppy colours for your furnishings

    Clean your upholstery by changing the cushion covers, sheets, and bedcovers. You can also use bright or poppy colours that suit your interiors.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

    3. Place indoor plants

    Placing indoor plants inside your home also adds a different touch, especially when you decorate it with lights. Use small string lights over the plants or use small bulbs between the leaves.

    4. Make alpana

    Alpana is a variation of rangoli in West Bengal. It is usually made by using rice powder mixed with water and adding fabric colours. It is designed in various geometrical designs in front of the puja mandir in the house and the entrance of your home.

    5. Hang lights

    Lights are definitely an integral part of any festival in India, but why stick to those old light patterns and style? Try decorating your ceiling in a different way this Durga puja by opting for hanging lights in different shapes and sizes and see the magical aura they create.

    6. Decorate your centre table

    If you have a centre table, you have a scope for experimenting with it. You can place a bowl of scented candles with flowers and lights or other decorative items on the table.

    7. Decorate your balcony

    Balcony is one such place you cannot miss out. Brighten up your balcony with bright flowers and string lights to make it more pretty.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Best Ganesha Idols From Around The Country

    8. Create your own puja crafts

    If you don't want to splurge much, you can create your own puja craft items at home. These can be wall hangings, paper lanterns or other paper crafts. Hang them and see how your home transforms into a beautiful space.

    More DURGA PUJA News

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue