Durga Puja 2019: 8 Home Décor Ideas To Transform Your House

With only a month left for the Durga Puja festival to begin, people have already started flocking to the shops to buy new clothes and home décors to celebrate the festival with great glory.

The Durga puja festival is celebrated for five days - Mahalaya, Shashti, Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and Vijayadashmi. During these five days of festivity, people decorate the interiors of their home to exhibit a pristine charm.

Here are some home décor ideas to make your home beautiful.

1. Decorate your puja mandir with diyas

The puja room is the first place in the house that needs to look clean, beautiful and pristine. Revamp your puja mandir and decorate it with flowers and diyas around. Keep changing the flowers and diyas every day.

2. Use bright or poppy colours for your furnishings

Clean your upholstery by changing the cushion covers, sheets, and bedcovers. You can also use bright or poppy colours that suit your interiors.

3. Place indoor plants

Placing indoor plants inside your home also adds a different touch, especially when you decorate it with lights. Use small string lights over the plants or use small bulbs between the leaves.

4. Make alpana

Alpana is a variation of rangoli in West Bengal. It is usually made by using rice powder mixed with water and adding fabric colours. It is designed in various geometrical designs in front of the puja mandir in the house and the entrance of your home.

5. Hang lights

Lights are definitely an integral part of any festival in India, but why stick to those old light patterns and style? Try decorating your ceiling in a different way this Durga puja by opting for hanging lights in different shapes and sizes and see the magical aura they create.

6. Decorate your centre table

If you have a centre table, you have a scope for experimenting with it. You can place a bowl of scented candles with flowers and lights or other decorative items on the table.

7. Decorate your balcony

Balcony is one such place you cannot miss out. Brighten up your balcony with bright flowers and string lights to make it more pretty.

8. Create your own puja crafts

If you don't want to splurge much, you can create your own puja craft items at home. These can be wall hangings, paper lanterns or other paper crafts. Hang them and see how your home transforms into a beautiful space.