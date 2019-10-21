Diwali 2019: Budget-Friendly Items For Your Home To Attract Good Luck And Money Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

This year on 27 October, Diwali will be celebrated with great pomp and splendour. Laxmi Puja is also a festival that falls on the same day as Diwali.

In Hinduism, Goddess Laxmi symbolizes wealth, peace and prosperity. She is worshipped to bring good luck and fortune. Here are a few budget-friendly items that you should bring home this Diwali to attract good luck and money.

1. Peacock feather

If you buy a peacock feather and keep at your place of worship, it will increase happiness and prosperity in your home. Also if you keep the peacock feather in the South-east direction of the house or shop, it will keep negative energies away and boost wealth.

2. Silver or gold coins

Gold jewellery is something that most Indians buy during Dhanteras. Apart from jewellery, silver or gold coins are bought because they are considered auspicious. They bring good luck and also protect you from evil.

3. Metal turtle

In Feng Shui, metal turtle provides stability for your money, removes all negative energy, and balances and harmonizes the environment around us. According to vastu, turtle symbolizes happiness and peace.

4. Brass pyramid

This Diwali, bring home a brass pyramid to eliminate all negative energy as it is known to have strong cleansing and healing powers. According to vastu, brass pyramid has mystical healing properties.

5. Metal fish

According to Feng Shui, fish is known to bring wealth, good luck and prosperity. So, this Diwali buy a metal fish to increase strength, good luck, happiness, power, wealth and prosperity.

6. Lakshmi idols

Buying Lakshmi idols for Diwali is considered auspicious. Placing the idol at your puja place or your workplace will bring good luck and prosperity.

