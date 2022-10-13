Diwali 2022: Dos And Don’ts For The Festival Of Lights Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Diwali, which is known as the festival of lights is an auspicious festival. This year it will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October 2022. The day is observed to celebrate the power of light and hope over darkness, evil or sadness.

It during this time are Although it is replete with all visual thrillers including lights, rangolis, sparklers, delicious delectables and the family bonding that strengthens with every passing festival, it also comes with a warning label, as there are fireworks involved as well. Safety should be the watchword especially when one is celebrating Diwali.

Safety not only means being careful about diyas and fireworks but also about keeping the home burglar-proof , ensuring elders' comfort, protecting children from burns, and guarding your pets against high-decibel noises. It also means streets should not be littered with used firecrackers. Diwali is based on the concept of fun and goes on for 5 days. Let's celebrate life as well as a safe and eco-friendly Diwali this year.

It is a unanimously accepted fact that anyone ranging from six years to sixty years of age, loves firing crackers such as anar, chakri, fuljari, etc. The news items in the newspapers the following day carries a lot of tragic tales that happened during Deepavali. Just skim the instructions given here and see that you and your family are safeguarded from all unforeseen incidents during Diwali. Read on to know more about the dos and don't during Diwali.

Diwali 2022: What To Do

Burst crackers in an open space where there is no combustible or inflammatory material lying around. See that you maintain an acceptable distance while bursting the cracker.

Your first preference while purchasing, should be the licensed sellers.

If the cracker seems relatively newer, read up the printed instructions on the label.

Keep all the to-be-used fireworks in a closed container and place them away from any combustible substances around.

While bursting crackers, your hair, in case it is long, should be tied securely so that it does not catch fire.

Wear fitted cotton clothes.

Your child should be strictly supervised while using firecrackers.

Insert cotton plugs inside your ears if the decibel level goes beyond tolerable limits. It avoids damage to the ears.

People with bronchitis, asthma and other respiratory problems must safely stay indoors.

Remove all inflammable objects on the roof top.

It makes sense to wear footwear while lighting fireworks.

Have buckets of water ready to serve you in times of any emergency.

Keep emergency numbers handy.

Don't tie bursting crackers on the tails of animals to have fun at their expense.

The diyas should be at a safe distance away from curtains and other inflammable objects.

Place lamps firmly on the ground or a flat surface.

Ensure babies do not go near the lit diyas or touch them.

Keep doorways clear, so that no one trips on diyas, and hurts themselves.

Light one firecracker at a time to avoid chaos. Burst the firecracker in open spaces and under open skies.

Make sure you keep the lamps away from curtains and other inflammable objects.

Avoid lighting diyas or candles near electrical wiring.

Place lamps on the ground or a flat surface so that they stand firm.

Diwali 2022: What Not To Do

Do not light crackers on your hands as it is a dangerous practice. Minor burns can be handled by splashing cool water on the burn till the burning pain subsides.

Don't leave the firecrackers near the burning candles and diyas.

Never burst crackers near electric poles and wires.

Never throw half-burnt crackers, which may fall on an inflammable object and catch fire.

Wear no synthetics, silks and loose clothing while lighting diyas and bursting crackers

Avoid using open fires like matches or lighters for bursting crackers. Instead, use a sparkler, long firewood or incense sticks to burst a cracker.

Don't ever try to burst crackers when you are inside a vehicle

Avoid tampering with crackers if they take longer to burst. Maintain a safe distance from the cracker and pour water to diffuse it. Dispose of all crackers after use.

Do not try your prowess with the firecrackers near stray animals, on road or near hospitals. They need peace.

Do not light-flying firecrackers when there is a heavy wind blowing.

Do not ignite the fireworks in any container.

Don't try manufacturing fireworks at home.

Don't drop fireworks into your pocket. Careless smoking can lead to deadly accidents.

Elderly should stay indoors to avoid cold temperatures outside

Do not use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting diyas or candles. Sanitisers are inflammable Instead, wash your hands with soap and water before firing crackers.

Keep sanitisers away from fire as they are alcohol-based.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

