December Festivals 2021: Not Just Christmas, Here Is A List Of Auspicious Days In This Month

02 December 2021 (Thursday): Pradosh Vrat, Shiva Chaturdashi Vrat Pradosh Vrat and Shivratri

Pradosh Vrat, Shiva Chaturdashi Vrat Pradosh Vrat and monthly Shivratri will fall on the same day in the month of Margashirsh. This year these auspicious days will fall on 2 December. People observe Pradosh fast and monthly Shivratri fast to get the blessings of Lord Shiva or popularly known as Mahadev.

04 December 2021 (Saturday): Snandan Shradh Amavasya, Solar Eclipse Snandan Shradh Amavasya, Solar Eclipse will be seen on 04 December 2021. The second solar eclipse of the year 2021 is also going to take place on this day. This year Shanishchari Amavasya will also fall on the same day. On this day one needs to bathe in order to cleanse themselves and donation has to be made to the needy.

05 December 2021 (Sunday): Chandra Darshan According to the Chandradarshan Hindu calendar, this day is auspicious for worshipping Moon God (Chandradev) and seeking his blessings. It falls on 05 December on the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month.

07 December 2021 (Tuesday): Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Vinayaka Chaturthi of Margashirsh month will fall on 07 December and on this day Lord Ganesha is worshipped will full dedication and rituals. It is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha every month.

08 December 2021 (Wednesday): Vivah Panchami Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on 08 December this year. This day marks the celebration of the marriage anniversary of the marriage of Lord Shri Ram and Maa Sita. This is a popular festival and is celebrated in India and Nepal.

10 December 2021 (Friday): Nanda Saptami Nanda Saptami festival is celebrated on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. This year this festival will fall on 10 December.

14 December 2021 (Tuesday): Mokshada Ekadashi All Ekadashi dates of Mokshada Ekadashi year are said to be dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month is named Mokshada Ekadashi.

16 December 2021 (Thursday): Pradosh Vrat, Anang Trayodashi The Anang Trayodashi fast Pradosh Vrat, Anang Trayodashi fast is observed on the Trayodashi date of the Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. This year it will fall on 16 December. Pradosh Vrat will also be observed on this day to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

17 December 2021 (Friday): Pisaach Mochan Yatra Pisaach Mochan Yatra falls on this day. The ancestors whose souls are not at peace are worshipped with full rituals. It falls in the month of Margashirsha is said to be of immense significance.

18 December 2021 (Satuday): Snandan Vrat, Datta Purnima This day is celebrated as Dattatreya Jayanti on the full moon day of Margashirsha month and is also known as Datta Purnima. The blessings of Lord Dattatreya are taken on this day and this year it falls on 18 December. Being a full moon date, bathing and charity are also of great importance on this day.

22 December 2021 (Tuesday): Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat The last Sankashti Chaturthi of the year 2021 will fall on Wednesday 22 December. This day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day will fulfil all your wishes.

25 December 2021 (Saturday): Christmas Every year celebration of Christmas is celebrated on 25 December and is one of the popular festivals in this month. This day holds special significance for people belonging to the Christian community. The preparations for this festival all over the world start several weeks in advance.

30 December 2021 (Thursday): Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is the last Ekadashi of the year 2021 will fall on Safal Ekadashi. This last Ekadashi will fall on 30 December. People observe fast followed by rituals on this day.