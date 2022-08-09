Damodar Dwadashi 2022: Date, Puja Rituals, Slokas, Legend, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

An ancient Indian text, Srimad Bhagavatam (Bhagavata Purana) provides a detailed narrative of Lord Krishna's Leelas and the feats he had performed during his childhood. Although Lord Krishna's countless mischievous episodes unnerved his parents and others in the Nanda Gokula, his acts also reflected the supernatural aspect of his avatar.

Damodar Dwadashi is a celebration of one such jaw-dropping adventure in Lord Krishna's life, which got him the title of 'Damodara', which literally meant, 'the one who had tied a rope on his belly.'

Through his accomplishments, Lord Krishna set an example for human beings that showed how one can surmount any level of obstacle with sheer grit and the power of will and age is just a number. Damodar happens to be one of the names of Lord Vishnu. Scroll down the article to get a glimpse of this interesting story and other details surrounding it.

Damodar Dwadashi 2022: Date, Time

It arrives on the Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, on the next day of Sravana Putradha Ekadashi of the Shravan month. For the Year 2022, it occurs on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 as per the Gregorian calendar. The Dwadashi tithi begins from 9:00 pm, on 08 August 2022 and will continue till 05:45 pm, on 09 August 2022.

Damodar Dwadashi 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

The devotee must wake up in the Brahmi Muhurta and take a holy bath with water mixed with a few drops of Ganga Jal.

Take a sankalpa or a pledge to fast throughout the day and decorate the idol of Lord Vishnu with flowers.

Burn the Incense sticks, light diyas, and worship with Tulsi leaves.

Worship Lord Vishnu with Panchopachara or Shodashopachara puja with flowers and Tulsi.

Fruits, Roli, Akshat, Prasad and other holy ingredients that are offered to Lord Krishna.

Then do the Chamara seva to Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu with a handmade bamboo fan.

Now is the time to focus on Lord Vishnu and chant the Vishnu Sahasranama and other mantras. If it is not possible to recite, you can also opt to listen to a recording of it and also sing the bhajans of Lord Vishnu. This enhances the sattvic vibrations in the entire atmosphere.

Srimad Bhagavad Gita is also recited on this day.

At the concluding step of the puja, aarti is conducted, prasad distributed to the family.

Fasting can be observed partially or fully. Those unable to follow these restrictions, can take sattvic food. Prasad and fruits can be consumed.

Bhajans and kirtans are held by the family members.

Firstly, prasad has to be distributed amongst the children, and then amongst adults present in the pooja premises. Worshipping Lord Vishnu with proper and methodical rituals is believed to appease the deity and get you His blessings.

Dana (donation) or charity to the needy appeases Lord Vishnu. Therefore, donate some rice, fruits and clothes to the Brahmins whose heartfelt blessings will fill your life with prosperity and cheer.

Certain food items like boiled rice, alcohol, non-vegetarian food, grains and beans, etc must not be on your vrat menu this day.

Damodar Dwadashi 2022: Shlokas

These mantras must be recited while worshiping Lord Vishu.

शान्ताकारं भुजगशयनं पद्मनाभं सुरेशं,

विश्वाधारं गगनसदृशं मेघवर्ण शुभाङ्गम् ।

लक्ष्मीकान्तं कमलनयनं योगिभिर्ध्यानगम्यम्,

वन्दे विष्णुं भवभयहरं सर्वलोकैकनाथम् ।।

सशङ्खचक्रं सकिरीटकुण्डलं सपीतवस्त्रं सरसीरुहेक्षणम्,

सहारवक्षस्स्थलशोभिकौस्तुभं नमामि विष्णुं शिरसा चतुर्भुजम् ।

सशङ्खचक्रं सकिरीटकुण्डलं सपीतवस्त्रं सरसीरुहेक्षणम्,

सहारवक्षस्स्थलशोभिकौस्तुभं नमामि विष्णुं शिरसा चतुर्भुजम्।।

Damodar Dwadashi 2022: Story And Legend

Damodara is not just a name given to Lord Krishna; it is an acknowledgement of one of his manifestations.

The term 'Damodara' literally means 'belly tied with rope.' Lord Krishna, during his younger years, was extremely mischievous and proved quite a handful for his mother Yashoda. So, while she was attending to her chores, she will tie him up with a rope to a grinding stone and see that he will not escape anywhere. However, one day, Lord Krishna, while he was tied securely, started crawling along with the rope and the stone, dragging it along with him. During this adventure, he just barged unknowingly into the middle of two twin trees that had hardly any space in between.

When the rope and the grinding stone stopped moving, Lord Krishna forced his way out, with another push, as a result of which the trees fell apart with a huge thud. From the trees, emerged two Gandharvas, who had actually turned into trees, due to a curse. Having resumed their previous forms, they left to their abode, expressing gratitude to Lord Krishna. In the meanwhile, the rope snapped due to excessive friction with the twin trees, leaving a portion of it on Lord Krishna's body. So, he came to be known as Damodara, the one who had a rope tied to his belly. This is an example of Lord Krishna's Leela.

Damodar Dwadashi 2022: Significance

Worshipping Lord Vishnu with full faith on this day grants the punya of doing the Agnishtoma Yagya and the devotee is assured satyalok after his death.

Those who observe day and night fast and worship Lord Vishnu are allotted heavens after the death. He gets the punya of conducting five mahayagnyas together and never faces shortage of money in their life.

A devotee is sure to get the punya of worshipping Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan. Their sins are nullified, they are blessed with good progeny, and their wishes are fulfilled.

As per religious beliefs, observance of Damodar Dwadahshi fast helps one to attain salvation.

The outcomes of performing this vrat are manifold. Lord Vishnu is one amongst the holy trinity who preserves the creation and sustains it. His numerous incarnations, including that of Lord Krishna, were assumed by him to save the world from evil. Damodar Dwadashi is observed to seek his blessings, which is why it is celebrated with full gusto and spirit.

