Chhoti Diwali 2022: Naraka Chaturdashi Date, Time, Legends, Rituals, And Measures To Enhance Luck On this Day

Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated a day before Diwali festival and a day after the Dhanteras. It is actually a precursor for the main event that follows the next morning. On a smaller scale, as the name itself suggests, the Chhoti Diwali is relegated to burning a few diyas and firing off a few crackers.

The next day begins the actual celebration with women drawing colourful flower-bedecked rangolis at the entrance and their courtyard. Footprints of Goddess Lakshmi are created artistically on strategic places on the floor using rice paste.

While a ritualistic Lakshmi puja during Chhoti Diwali, in Hindu homes, is conducted in the mornings, the evenings are dedicated to the worship of Lord Rama. Songs in honour of the god are sung and aarti is performed. Yamraj, the god of death, also receives his due worship on this day. The festival of Chhoti Diwali is celebrated every year on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month on which day the Naraka Chaturdashi also is observed. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the 14th of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Shopping and cleaning sprees, occupy a huge chunk of time on this day and hence the festival is celebrated on a smaller scale comparatively. Read on to know more.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Time And Date

Kartik Chaturdashi Tithi starts on 23 October 2022 at 06:03 pm. Kartik Chaturdashi date ends on 24 October 2022 at 05:27 pm. Choti Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, 23 October 2022.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: When Is Chhoti Diwali?

Chhoti Diwali is on Monday, 24 October 2022. This year, observes a curious combination of both Chaturdashi and Amavasya that occurs on the day of Chhoti Diwali,. This year it is happening because Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi Tithi will start at 6.04 pm in the evening of 23 October 2022 and Chaturdashi will last till 5:28 pm on 24 October 2022. Also, on 24 October 2022, the Amavasya date will start from 5.28 pm, and continue till 4.19 pm on 25 October 2022.

Amavasya worship will be done on 25 october, but Diwali will not be celebrated on this day as Amavasya is ending in the evening before pradosh kaal. Diwali is celebrated on the same of Amavasya and starts in the evening and continue up to the middle of the night. Due to this, Diwali will be celebrated on the 24 October as Amavasya begins around the pradosh kaal and continues up to midnight.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Legends Associated With Chhoti Diwali

Yama Worship: A staunch belief is behind the yama puja ritual according to which Yama worship with lit Diyas will never let one die a premature death. Also, it rids one of physical sufferings, atones for the sins committed and nullifies them. It is auspicious to keep a big Diya in his name at the backyard of the house.

A day before Rama and Sita landed in Ayodhya after the gory battle with Ravana came to an end, people of Ayodhya, began the celebrations a day before they came, by lighting Diyas and firing fireworks. Lord Rama himself, celebrated Diwali the next day in great pomp and grandeur and this previous day of celebrations came to be known as Chhoti Diwali which is the first day the celebrations of Diwali officially started.

Lord Krishna achieved victory over Narakasura on the same day of chhoti Diwali. As per this legend, once upon a time, there was a demon king Narakasur, king of Pragjyotisha, (a province in the southern Nepal) who was utterly sinful and detestable He subdued Indra, the commander of the celestials, to snatch the exquisite earrings of Aditi, the ruler of Suraloka and a relative of Satyabhama, Lord Krishna's wife. He had held in his captivity, the 16000 children of Gods and rishis in his Palace.

However, the demon Narakasura was protected by a boon that would allow his death to happen only at the hands of Mother Bhudevi. Assuming Bhudevi to be " Kshamaya dharitri" or the one who is personified forgiveness, he took on the Heavens with a vengeance due to which the devas had to suffer not only ignominy but also defeat and destruction. Finally, the Gods approached Lord Krishna who suggested that his wife Satyabhama, the avatar of Bhudevi, would fight him successfully and hence she should be sent. Lord Krishna gave Satyabhama his chariot and set out to fight Narakasura along with Satyabhama.

Satyabhama, enraged beyond limits about Narakasura, requested Lord Krishna to allow her to end his oppression. Narakasura, as per a curse would die at the hands of a woman. Knowing this, Lord Krishan, during the war, fell unconscious, to just let Satyabhama take over from him. Satyabhama seizing this chance, aimed a sharp arrow at Naraka's neck and beheaded him. The 16000 women who were under Narakasuras captivity so far were freed. As their reputation was maligned already and saw no future ahead of them, the captives prayed to Lord Krishna to marry them. Lord Krishna accepted. As a mark of his victory, he applied the demon king's blood on his forehead and returned home during the early hours of Naraka Chaturdashi day. He was massaged with scented oil and was bathed to remove the blood stains. This is the reason behind the ritual during which people take bath with scented water before the sun rises on the day of Chhoti Diwali.

Bhudevi decided that the day of the demon king's death should not be mourned as it is a day for rejoicing. Hence Naraka Chaturdashi or the death of Naraka is celebrated by lighting crackers and Diyas.

South Indians have a unique way of celebrating this occasion. Waking up in the early hours, they apply a paste of Kumkum and oil on their foreheads and then break a bitter fruit. This is followed by a bath using sandalwood paste. Kumkum and oil mixture is symbolic of Naraka's blood which Lord Krishna smeared on his forehead whereas the breaking of the bitter fruit shows how the demon king's head was broken and severed from his shoulders.

Maharashtrians also rise early and bathe using Uptan (paste) of gram flour and fragrant powders. Throughout this process crackers are burst, to add to the revelry and later steamed vermicelli with milk and sugar or puffed rice with curd is served for breakfast.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Puja Rituals

Taking bath on this day by applying rubbish of mustard oil, gram flour, turmeric, sandalwood etc. to rid oneself of diseases and sufferings. After taking bath, face southwards and pray to Yamraj. Your day should start on a clean slate and no sin should be committed the entire day. In the evening, after offering your puja to the deities, light diyas and keep them aside at the entrance. It is believed that sins are destroyed by this act and abode of Goddess Lakshmi is obtained. You must bathe twice on this day- , in the morning and in the evening.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Measures To Enhance Luck

Taking these measures on the day of Chhoti Diwali welcomes happiness and prosperity to the house and wealth arrives in plenty.

Apply Ubtan : Apply ubtan in the morning before sunrise and have a ritualistic bath using water in which neem leaves are immersed.

Apply ubtan in the morning before sunrise and have a ritualistic bath using water in which neem leaves are immersed. Bath with sesame and oil: Apply sandal paste on this day. Once the coating dries, apply sesame oil and bathe, after which offer Arghya to Sun.

Apply sandal paste on this day. Once the coating dries, apply sesame oil and bathe, after which offer Arghya to Sun. Worship of Mata Kalika: By worshipping Kalika on this day, all hindrances will be removed from your path. Also, every wish is fulfilled due to the grace of the goddess.

By worshipping Kalika on this day, all hindrances will be removed from your path. Also, every wish is fulfilled due to the grace of the goddess. Offer Panchamrit to Lord Shiva: Offer Panchamrit to Lord Shiva on this day and also worship Goddess Parvathi. Your long-awaited promotion will materialize at the workplace.

Offer Panchamrit to Lord Shiva on this day and also worship Goddess Parvathi. Your long-awaited promotion will materialize at the workplace. Worship of Lord Hanuman: Hanuman Jayanti should be observed on the day of Choti Diwali as per the religious scriptures. Worshipping Lord Hanuman wipes out fears, negativity, evil spirits, and averts unforeseen incidents in one's life, apart from bestowing prosperity and success.

