Cheti Chand And Jhulelal Jayanti 2021: Date, Tithi, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance

A festival observed by the Sindhi community, Cheti Chand is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti and is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi (first day) of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon). People from this community celebrate this day as their New Year as well as the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal, who is believed to be the reincarnation of Water God (Varun Devta) and was also known as Sai Uderolal. Cheti Chand usually falls on the same day or the next day of the 'Gudi Pawda' and 'Ugadi' festival. People from the Sindhi community worship water.

Cheti Chand 2021 Date, Tithi And Muhurat

This year the festival falls on 13 April. The Pratipada Tithi will begin at 8:00 am on April 12 and end at 10:16 am on April 13. The Cheti Chand 2021 Muhurat is between 6:46 pm to 7:51 pm.

About Lord Jhulelal

If you look at the images of Lord Jhulela, he is often shown or painted as an old man with a white moustache and beard. Donning a royal attire, his crown contains a peacock feather. On the Sindhu river, he is depicted to be seated on a lotus on the back of a fish. Further, images show that Jhulelal carries sacred text and beads in this hands.

Significance Behind Celebrating Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti

Cheti Chand is also known as Chaitra The Sindhi New Year and is observed on the second day of the Sindhi Chet month of the Hindu calendar. There is a belief that Sindhi people worship Jhulelal for saving them from a tyrannical ruler Mirkhshah, who from nearby Thatta ordered that local Sindhis must convert into Islam within twenty-four hours or sacrifice. On hearing this Sindhi people refused to follow Mirkhshah's order and offered their prayers to the Almighty on the Sindhu river bank for 40 days at a stretch. Legend has it that on the fortieth day, a divine prophecy informed them about the birth of a child to a couple who lived in Nasarpur.

And as per the divine prediction, a baby was born to Devaki and Ratanchand Lohano. At birth, this child was named Udaichand and was fondly addressed as Uderolal. One day when the cradle carrying the baby rocked on its own, the child's parents witnessed this miracle and lovingly addressed the baby as Jhulelal. Also, some believe that the parents saw a deity seated on a fish when the baby opened its mouth. As the baby grew, Mirkshah made numerous attempts to kill the baby but later admitted his defeat after realizing the power and bravery of Uderolal.