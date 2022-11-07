Champa Shashti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legends, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Champa Shashti is a famous festival that is observed on the sixth day of the moon in the Margashirsh month and is originally dedicated to Lord Shiva. Champa Shashti will be observed on 29 November 2022.

Khandoba temple at Jejuri, Pune in Maharashtra is dedicated to Martand which is a form of Lord Shiva also known as Malhari or Khandoba or Khanderao. He assumed the form of Martand to destroy two demons namely Mani and Malla. Champa Shasthi tithi coinciding with the Shatabhisha Nakshatra and the Vaidhriti Yoga on a Raviwar (Sunday) or a Mangalwar (Tuesday) is considered a potent combination.

Shashti is also dedicated to Lord Subramanya. Khandoba is recognized as the deity of hunters, warriors, and farmers. It has a special place in the list of Karnataka and Maharashtra festivals. Pune celebrates this festival with great pomp. The festival of Champa Shashti is celebrated with much fervour and joy at the Khandoba temple in Pune.

The devotees offer vegetables, fruits, wood, apple leaves and turmeric powder to worship Lord Khandoba. Champa Shashthi is one of the primarily important festivals that India celebrates. Champa Shashti is a festival commemorating Lord Shiva's victory over two demons Malla and Mani. The devout folk express their gratitude and joy by celebrating this day, Lord Kartikeya is also worshipped on this day and a fast is also observed as part of the rituals. Read to know more.

Champa Shashti 2022: Date And Time

Champa Shashti will be observed on Tuesday, 29 November 2022.

Champa Shashthi Tithi Begins on 28 November 2022, at 01:35 pm.

Champa Shashthi Tithi ends On 29 November 2022 at 11:04 am.

Champa Shashti 2022: Puja Rituals

Early morning visits on each of the six days from Amavasya to Champa Shashti, to Khandoba temple, are the primary observances

An Akhand deep is lit in the temple to burn for six days continuously.

Lord Khandoba is placated with Bhandara (turmeric powder), Rodaga (wheat dish), Thombara (multi-grains flour dish), Onion, Garlic, and Brinjal. Aarti is conducted as the last part of the puja ritual every day.

Jal Abhishek should be done with holy tirth (water) and Bilva leaves. Cow ghee Diya has to be lit.

Ittar, abir, and other fragrances should be used for worship.

Dhoop of Tagar flowers must be offered, although red rose is the flower that is mainly offered.

Bhog or prasad should be prepared using sugar.

Nine Til diyas are lit for relief from adverse planetary configurations.

By offering blue attire to Lord Kartikeya in a shiva temple, your social standing will improve by leaps and bounds.

Donate brinjal and bajra to poor people on the day, after offering them to Bholenath, to get rid of opposition from people. The mantra to be chanted on the day is ॐ मार्तंडाय मल्लहारी नमो नमः॥ Chant this 108 times in a Shiva temple.

Martand or Bhairava, is an extremely ferocious form of Lord Shiva due to which he is given jalabhishek in the morning on the day of Champa Shashti.

He is worshipped by Ksheerabhishek, Deeparati, Dhooparati, Bel patra abhishek, Akshats and attars.

Khandoba is especially merciful to farmers and hence is easily pleased by the farmers who worship their agricultural tools on this day in his temple. Lord Karthikeya is also worshipped alongside Lord Shiva, Fast is also observed on this day. Meditate on Lord Shiva and recite Shiv Chalisa Visit the temple for Lord Shiva in the evening and light nine Til diyas.

In addition to this, recite the Mantra 'ॐ श्रीं अर्धनारीश्वराय प्रेमतत्त्वमूर्तये नमः शिवाय नमः'/ 'oṃ śrīṃ ardhanārīśvarāya prematattvamūrtaye namaḥ śivāya namaḥ' 108 times.

Champa Shashti 2022: Lord Kartikeya Puja Rituals

Worshippers rise in the early hours, have a holy bath, and undertake a pledge that they would fast and worship for the whole day. Facing southwards, Lord Kartikeya is worshipped, arghya of ghee, curd and water and lastly with fresh and fragrant flowers especially Champa is offered. One should sleep on the floor at night to ensure blessings of Lord Kartikeya. On the day of this festival, one must not consume oil and follow celibacy till the next day.

Champa Shashti 2022: Legends Associated With This Day

Scores of yugas ago, two demons namely Mani and Malla received powerful boons from Lord Brahma due to performing strict austerities, and gradually grew into a menace for all gods and humans. Pleading Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma were not of much use. So all the demigods approached Lord Shiva and narrated their tale of woe. Hearing this, Lord Shiva took the Khandoba form whose face was smeared with turmeric. He fought both demons and killed them. During his last moments, Mani gave his white horse to Khandoba and requested him to keep his idol next to the Shiva idol in the temple and worship him as well.

Malla had asked for absolute destruction of the world to which Lord Shiva cursed him and beheaded him. He also ensured that devotees would step on his whenever they tried to enter the temple. As per one more legend, it was Kartikeya who, enraged with his parents, and his younger brother Ganesh, left his parental home. On his way, he killed Taraka the demon, on this Margashira Shashti day as a result of which he was made the commander of the celestials. That is why this day is celebrated as Champa Shashti.

An auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva and Kartikeya is the day of Champa Shashti. Whoever worships Shiva and Kartikeya with a sincere heart on this day is said to have all his sins erased and all his problems resolved, according to legend. In addition to this, he finds happiness and peace in his life, as well as salvation. When a person fasts on the day of Champa Shashti, all of their past lives sins are wiped away. Lord Kartikeya is the lord of Mars, as you may know. Worship Lord Kartikeya to increase the power of Mars in your zodiac sign and your life.

Accordingly, in the south, there are two classes of worshippers named Baadhya and Murali who are Banjaras and nomads. The Khandoba Temple, which is situated on a small hill, can be reached by climbing 100 steps the most sought-after pilgrims delight is the deepmala located in the courtyard of the temple, Procession for Khandoba is also taken out before the Haldi festival.

Champa Shashti 2022: Significance

Khandova Dev, also known as Malhari, Khanderao, or Martand is worshipped as Kul Devta by people in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Khandoba does not distinguish between rich and poor or favour the privileged and ignores the downtrodden. Everybody is to be treated equally before the eyes of the lord. Champa Shashti infuses the worshipper with positivity and good fortune and cleanses him of sins. Those who worship him with a sincere heart, are able to complete all their pending tasks smoothly.

Champa Shashti 2022: Remedies to be Performed

In Maharashtra, the bhog of Brinjal bharta and chapatis of millet are offered to the demons Mani and Malla and Lord Shiva. This is a very propitious observation that gives immensely beneficial results.

If something that you have planned for your child isn't materializing as it should, consider fasting on this day of Shashti so that all hindrances are removed.

Besides this, abhisheka done on Shivalinga gives quick results. The results of Rudrabhishek are to arrive at the quickest. Abhisheka done on Pratipada, Chaturthi, Panchami, Ashtami, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, Amavasya of Krishna Paksha, Dwitiya, Panchami, Shashti, Navami, Dwadashi, Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha brings peace, prosperity etc. in a person's life.

Puja done on this day has neutralizing effects on the Kaal Sarpa yoga in your chart as this dosha usually causes checkered education, business loss etc. Rudrabhishek is all the more effective to combat this problem.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons