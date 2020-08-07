Bol Choth Vrat 2020: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

According to Hindu mythology, Bahula Chaturthi or Bol Choth Vrat is an important festival. On this day, people worship cows and their calves. The festival is usually celebrated by women. They observe a fast on this day to seek blessings for their children's long and healthy life. This year the festival will be observed on 7 August 2020. In order to know more about this festival, scroll down to read the article.

Date And Muhurat Of Bol Choth Vrat

Every year this festival is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi in Bhadrapada's Krishna Paksha. This year the date falls on 7 august 2020. The festival is mostly celebrated in Gujarat. In Gujarat, this festival is observed in the Shravan month. This year the Chaturthi Tithi began at 12:14 am on 7 August 2020. The Chaturthi Tithi will end at 02:06 am on 8 august 2020. The moonrise on Bol Choth will be at 08:57 PM.

The Godhuli Pooja muhurat on this day will be from 06:09 PM to 06:35 PM.

Rituals

On this day, one can observe a fast to perform the Pooja.

Those who observe fast on this day, need to make idols of lion, cow and calf using soil or clay. These idols will then be worshipped.

Take some doobh in your hand and sprinkle some water on the idols and the place where Pooja is to be performed.

Now light a sesame oil Diya and a Dhoop of Chandan.

Now apply Chandan tilak to Lord Krishna and offer yellow flowers, jaggery and chickpeas to the deity.

After this listen to the legends of Lord Krishna.

In the evening, worship Lord Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha, Krishna along with the lion, cow and calf idol made up of soil.

Now take some Akshat (rice grains), Kumkum, Doobh, flowers, Supari (betel nut) and some coins in your hand. Focus on Lord Krishna and pray for the welfare of your children. After this offer all that you have kept in your hand to the deity.

Significance Of This Vrat

Though this festival is called Bahula Chaturthi Vrat, in Gujarat this is known as Bol Choth.

The reason why people worship cow and calf on this day is a mythological story that once Lord Krishna took the form of a lion and went to test Bahula cow and her calf. The cow passed her test and pleased Lord Krishna with her motherly love and affection.

Lord Krishna gave her a boon that on every Chaturthi Tithi of Bhadrapada' Krishna Paksha, people will worship cows and calves and celebrate Bahula Chaturthi Vrat.

On this day, women wake up early and take a bath to worship Lord Krishna.

It is believed that one must not milch any cow on this day and allow the calf to drink the entire milk of the cow.

It is also believed that observing a fast on this day with dedication and full abstinence can bless one's children with a healthy and happy life.