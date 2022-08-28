Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple For Land Disputes: Iconography, Timings, Legend, Significance And Ways To Reach Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Located in the outskirts of Mysore, in a tiny village called Kallahalli, you can spot the temple dedicated to the third incarnation of Lord Narayana, the Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple, which lies on the banks of river Hemavathi.

Worshipped very religiously by the staunch devotees of Lord Narayana, who believe that the deity is miraculous in its nature. The deity is known for resolving all issues related to land and that he blesses those without a home, he is also believed to solve land disputes, and he blesses those who wish to possess agricultural lands. Therefore, the deity is said to extend his help whenever it is required. The temple has survived several floods. Let us know more about the temple.

Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple: Iconography

Lord Bhoo Varahaswamy, is Lord Vishnu that incarnated in the form of a boar. Built with grey stone, the monolithic idol is 18 feet tall with a 3.5 feet tall Goddess Bhoodevi seated on his left lap. On the bottom portion of the main idol, you can see a sculpted idol of Lord Hanuman. While the deity holds a conch and discus in the upper hands, the Sudarshan chakra can be seen carved at his back, and the lower left hand embraces Goddess Bhoodevi whereas the lower right displays a constant Abhaya mudra.

The temple is built rectangularly and consists of one sanctum and one hall. The deity is seated in Sukhasana, that is with one leg on the ground and the other leg folded. Its horns are lighter in colour than the face and the eyes, red in colour. The Lord wears a kireeta mukuta (crown) and the Goddess wears Karanda mukuta (crown resembling a basket). The measurements for the crown and the way it fits the deities are nothing short of an architectural miracle. The deity is huge and majestic but not scary to view. It exudes warmth and oozes merciful vibrations from all corners from its sanctum.

Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple: Legend

Dating back to over 2500 years, in time, Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple is the place where Sage Gautama performed strict austerities that lent the temple the additional power and aura that it exudes today. He performed puja to the saligrama stone here for years. This is touted as a punya kshetra that is sanctified due to several reasons, more than one alteast.

The deity's birth star is Revathi and the Varaha Jayanti occurs in the month of Thai or January, wherein the major festival of 1008 kalasa abhishekam will be held. Parakala mutt, upon the requests of a senior resident of Mysore, took up the task of rejuvenating the temple and restoring the grandeur of its past. A priest regularly serves the deity and worships regularly. A new gopura is being constructed and the walls are being strengthened and beautified.

Veera Ballala, the king, was the mastermind behind the construction of this temple. Once upon a time, on a hunting expedition, in the forest, that took him deep inside the wilderness, he felt lost and could not find his back to the kingdom. Desperate and tired, he sat under a tree at which point something strange was noticed by him. He saw a dog chase a rabbit, which at a point, while running, suddenly gained in strength and chased the dog back. This made the King ponder over the miraculous significance of this place, and digging up the place a little further, he found the deity of Bhoo Varahaswamy deeply embedded under thick layers of the earth. This inspired him to build a temple to this deity to let the people worship and accrue its benefits. He offered prayers daily to it. The deity has survived storms and floods, you name it, the deity has conquered it all.

Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple: Significance

It was a beautiful large structure, which, due to natural disasters and catastrophe, changed a little bit and though beautiful even today, it still remains as a magnificent remnant of what Veera Ballala built originally and the deity is unharmed by all the untoward occurrences like floods. You can read its entire story, right from construction times, up to now, on a stone slab with the story inscribed in Devanagari language, telling us the story of the site. Due to the strong currents, that tend to overflow, swimming is not advised in the Hemavathi River. Water overflows during monsoons up to the temple wall. So, when it recedes, in April or May, the annual festival or Varaha Jayanti is held.

Bhoo Varahaswamy temple: Way To Reach

You get plenty of buses to ply from, but they will drop you just 2 kilometres away from the temple. You can walk the distance or hire an auto. Mostly, you will choose the former means to reach the temple as the clean and fresh air, along with the pristine and immaculate rustic background will make the walk really memorable.

Green fields welcome you to an antiquated world of their own, away from the grilling daily grind of life. As you hear the birds chirp, and the wind blows heavily but gently, you are bound to forget how the uncomfortable screech or honk of a car feels when it comes to a halt.

Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple: Address And Timings

The Address of Sri Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple is Varahanatha kallahalli, Ganjigere post, Bookanakere Hobli, K R Pet Taluk, Mandya District, Karnataka - 571426

From Mandya to Kallahalli it is a 2-hour journey, of 79 kilometres via NH 275. From Mysore to Kallahalli it is a 1 hour and 21 minutes journey of 48.8 km via KRS Road. Kalhalli is right on the Bangalore -Mysore highway, at a distance of 32 kms from Pandavapura in the Mandya district. Nearest bus stand is located 2 kilometres away from the village.

The kallahalli Bhoo Varaha swamy temple stays open from 9.30 am - 1.30 pm and opens again from 03.00 pm to 07:30 pm.

