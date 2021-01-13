Bhogi Pongal 2022: Rituals And Significance Of The First Day Of Pongal Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Bhogi is a popular day in South India which marks the first day of Pongal, a harvest festival. Usually, the festival is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, a state in Southern India. Though the date usually depends on the beginning of the Margazhi, a month in Tamil year, this year the festival will begin on 13 January.

Thus the Bhogi Pongal on 13 January 2022 marks the beginning of the 4-day Pongal festival. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article to read more.

Rituals Of Bhogi Pongal

As per the historical and mythological beliefs, Bhogi Pongal is usually observed to thank Lord Indra for providing adequate rains to the farmers for growing their crops.

People believe that it is due to the virtue and blessings of Lord Indra that they are able to grow good harvest in their farmlands.

On this day, people usually discard old things that are of no use. They burn the old things in the pious firelight using cow dung cakes and woods.

This ritual of burning things in the fire is known as Bhogi Mantalu. This usually symbolises getting rid of things that are no longer in use or have negative vibes in them.

People wear new clothes and dance and sing while going around the fire.

In addition to this, they decorate their houses with beautiful flower garlands.

Not only this, but they also burn the agricultural waste into the fire.

Significance Of Bhogi Pongal

Bhogi Pongal is also known as Pedda Panduga in a few regions of the South Indian States.

This harvest festival is widely observed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

People wish and greet each other by saying "Happy Bhogi Pongal Sankranti".

They visit their extended family members and share gifts.

Women draw Kolam also known as Rangoli outside their houses to begin the celebration and welcome good fortune.

They exchange delicacies and enjoy the meal with their loved ones.