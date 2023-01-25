Bhishma Dwadashi 2023: Date, Time, History, Rituals To Follow, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Bhishma Dwadashi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Magh month. A fast and chapter from Mahabharata is read on this day, Lord Krishna is worshipped. According to mythological belief, though he left his mortal coil on Ashtami, his rites were carried out by Pandavas on Dwadashi. Hence his day of Liberation is observed on Dwadashi.

Bhishma Dwadashi 2023: Date And Time

Bhishma Dwadashi will be observed on 02 February 2023 on Saturday. Dwadashi Tithi begins on 01 February 2023, from 14:04 pm and ends on 02 February 2023, at 16:27 pm..

Bhishma Dwadashi 2023: History

Bhishma lived during the times of Mahabharata in Dwapar yuga. He was a indefatigable warrior and a well-wisher to Pandavas but worked for their arch rivals Kauravas in their kingdom due to pressing circumstances. As time passed, a war broke out between Kauravas and Pandavas which went on for 18 days. Bhishma was forced to fight in favour of the Kauravas against the Pandavas. Pandavas found it impossible to terminate Bhishma as Bhishma was blessed with a boon that he would die only when he wanted and this was a blessing given to him by his father Shantanu Maharaj. Bhishma's war skills prevented Pandavas from winning their war. But Bhishma had pledged not to fight against a woman or a eunuch. So banking on a particular curse given to Bhishma by Shikhandi pandavas pitched Shikhandi against Bhishma.

As expected, when Bhishma did not show any resistance and aggression against Shikhandi. Grabbing this opportunity, Arjuna shot torrents of arrows at Bhishma which brought him down to his deathbed. Bhishma chose to lie down on this bed of arrows that had pierced through his body. It was the time of Dakshin Ayana and hence Bhishma refused to leave his mortal coil, and waited till the arrival of Uttarayana and finally quit his body on the Ashtami tithi. His body was preserved up to Dwadashi tithi after which Pandavas performed last rites to him on the banks of Ganga.

Bhishma Dwadashi 2023: Rituals To Follow

1. Wake up early take a holy bath, using water to which sesame seeds have been sprinkled and then begin the worship procedure with Vishnu and Surya puja using

2. fruits, banana leaves, betel nuts, betel leaves, Sesame seeds, moli, roli, kumkum etc. prepare Panchamrit which is made from a mixture of milk, honey, banana, Ganga Jal, Tulsi and sweets. Prasad made of roasted wheat and sugar is offered to God.

3. After worshipping Lord Laxminarayana charnamrit and Prasad are distributed among everyone.

4. Alms are donated to the needy and poor. Offer food and dakshina to Brahmins.

5. You can also worship your ancestors on this day.

Bhishma Dwadashi 2023: Significance

The devotee is blessed with a child, happiness, wealth and salvation. By worshipping Bhishma on this day, the sufferings of ancestors will be removed and their blessings will be received. This vrat confers progeny, happiness, wealth and liberation or moksha. Listen to or read Vrat Katha of Bhishma on this day.

This puja is also done to ward off pitru dosha. You must donate sesame seeds to a deserving pandits on this day. Donating sesame rewards the doer with happiness and success. This day is also called Tila Dwadashi.Fasting on this day will get your desires fulfilled and destroy all the sins committed. Om Namo Narayanaya Namah should be recited to worship Lord Vishnu on this day. On the day of Dwadashi Vrata, the Bhishma Panchaka vrata ends. Vishnu Sahasranama stotram is chanted and Vishnu Puja is done during this period.

Some people, apart from performing tarpan to their ancestors, also perform Tarpan in the name of Bhishma as he had no children.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023