Bhai Dooj 2019: Wishes And Messages To Send To Your Brother

Bhai Dooj is referred to as Bhai Tika in Nepal, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka and Bhai Phonta in West Bengal. It is a festival that falls on the last day of 5-day long celebrations of Diwali. Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 29 October in 2019.

Bhai Dooj is a celebration of love between a brother and a sister bringing together a lot of excitement and emotions. On this day, the sister applies tilak or tika on her brothers' foreheads and offer prayers for their long life and successful future. The sisters also prepare a delicious meal that includes their brothers' favourite dishes. In return, brothers shower their sisters with gifts.

This Bhai Dooj, here are a list of wishes and messages to send to your brother.

My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

My Dear Brother....

Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful and happy.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that's prosperous and bright...

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhaiyaa, you are someone

I admire and look up to,

with lots and lots of love wishing you

Happy Bhai Dooj!

B- est

R- emarkable

O- utstanding

T- alented

H- andsome

E- nergetic

R- eliable

That is all you.

I am so lucky to have a brother like you!

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends, Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother's protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on Bhai Dooj!

In matters of the heart,

We are close,

Even when miles apart!

With time, everything changes,

But it has only improved and enriched our bond

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!