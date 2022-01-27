Just In
- 1 hr ago Immune Response Induced By Omicron Effectively Neutralises Delta Variant: ICMR Study
- 1 hr ago Stealth Omicron: What Is The Omicron BA.2 Sub Variant? Detection, Symptoms And Other Details
- 2 hrs ago Over 163 Crore Covid Doses Administered In India So Far: Government
- 15 hrs ago Padma Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List Of Recipients Of The Prestigious Government Honour
Don't Miss
- News Our numbers are accurate: Twitter on Rahul Gandhi’s allegation
- Movies Doctor Strange 2: Instagram Post Hints At Tobey Maguire Returning For The Multiverse Of Madness
- Finance Overall Market Sentiment Subdued; Nifty PSU Bank Bucks The Trend
- Automobiles Five Things You Should Know About The Yamaha Aerox 155: Design, Powertrain & More
- Sports England cricketers deserve medals for coping with hard grind of bio-bubble: Collingwood
- Technology MIUI 13 Global Rollout Slated For Q1 2022: List Of Compatible Smartphones
- Education Republic Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Republic Day Parade
- Travel National tourism Day 2022: Explore South India And Reclaim Your Post-Lockdown Freedom
Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Katha, Saraswati Vandana
Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is associated with the Goddess Saraswati, who is known as Goddess of Knowlege, Music, Speech, Art, Learning and Wisdom in Hindu mythology. She is usually shown to have four arms, holding a book, a rosary, a water pot and a musical instrument called Veena, all of which have particular significance in Hinduism.
This festival is very special for elders, children as well as students. The festival of Basant Panchami is auspicious and important in many ways. According to the beliefs, on this day Goddess Saraswati appeared for the first time and all the gods and goddesses praised her. Ancient scriptures mentioned that on this day Brahma had also created the universe, so starting new works from this day is considered auspicious. So let's know about the date, muhurta and other special things of Basant Panchami this year.
Basant Panchami 2022: Date and Time
The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. This year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on 5 February. Panchami Tithi is going to start at 03:48 am on 05 February and end at 03:46 am on 06 February.
Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja Vidhi
The day of Basant Panchami is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati. For the worship of Mother Saraswati, one needs to first clean the place when the idol will be placed. Then the Kalash is installed and yellow flowers, yellow fruits are offered to Goddess Saraswati, also yellow clothes are given to the Goddess and she is decorated with yellow makeup items. Along with this, Gulal (vermillon/pink coloured powder) is offered at the feet of the Goddess and Boondi is offered to her as Prasad. Apart from that devotees also offer yellow coloured food to the goddess. Along with this, Aarti, Saraswati Mantras and Vandana are sung and chanted at the time of Puja. Books and musical instruments are also placed in front of the idol at the time of worship.
Basant Panchami 2022: Stories And Legends
According to the belief, when Brahma created the universe, then the whole creation was immortal. In this situation, Brahma ji, after taking orders from the adorable gods Shiva and Vishnu, filled the water from his kamandal for his Anjali and started sprinkling it on the earth. Wherever he sprinkled water, there was vibration. In the meantime, a force had emerged. She was carrying the veena in one hand and in the other hand was in the posture of Tathastu. Along with this, he was holding a book and a garland in the other two hands. Seeing this, Tridev bowed down to the goddess and prayed to play the veena. Playing the veena of the mother caused the melody of the veena in the three worlds and Tridev named the mother as Sharde and Saraswati, the goddess of music. In this way, the goddess Saraswati was born who was worshipped as the goddess of knowledge and speech.
Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Vandana
or kundendutusharhardhavala or shubhravastravrata
Or Veenavardandamanditkara or Shvetpadmasana.
ya brahmachyut sankaraprabhrutibhirdevaiah always vandita
Sa Maa Patu Saraswati Bhagwati Nisheshajadyapaha
Shuklam Brahmavichar Saar Paramamadya Jagdvyapini
Veena-Book-Dhariniambhaydan Jadyandhakarapaham.
Haste Sphatikmalikam Viddhatin Padmasane Sanstitham
Vande Tam Parameshwari Bhagwati Buddhipradan Shardam॥2॥
- festivalsBasant Panchami 2021: Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- faith mysticismBasant Panchami 2021: Things To Know About Goddess Saraswati
- festivalsBasant Panchami 2022: Quotes, Messages & Wishes To Share On Saraswati Puja
- fashion trendsEthnic Outfits For Saraswati Puja: Exude Festive Vibes With These Ivory And Golden Designer Outfits
- festivalsBasant Panchami 2021: How To Worship Goddess Saraswati According To Your Zodiac Sign
- festivalsSaraswati Puja: 5 Offerings For Goddess Saraswati On Basant Panchami
- festivalsSaraswati Puja 2021: Astrological Tips To Follow On Basant Panchami
- festivalsBasant Panchami 2021: How Is Saraswati Puja Celebrated In South India
- festivalsSteps To Do Saraswati Puja At Home
- festivalsSaraswati 2021: Why Is Vasant Panchami Celebrated?
- faith mysticismBasant Panchami 2021: Date, Timings, Story and Significance
- insyncHoli Festivities Begin In Mathura