Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Katha, Saraswati Vandana

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is associated with the Goddess Saraswati, who is known as Goddess of Knowlege, Music, Speech, Art, Learning and Wisdom in Hindu mythology. She is usually shown to have four arms, holding a book, a rosary, a water pot and a musical instrument called Veena, all of which have particular significance in Hinduism.

This festival is very special for elders, children as well as students. The festival of Basant Panchami is auspicious and important in many ways. According to the beliefs, on this day Goddess Saraswati appeared for the first time and all the gods and goddesses praised her. Ancient scriptures mentioned that on this day Brahma had also created the universe, so starting new works from this day is considered auspicious. So let's know about the date, muhurta and other special things of Basant Panchami this year.

Basant Panchami 2022: Date and Time

The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. This year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on 5 February. Panchami Tithi is going to start at 03:48 am on 05 February and end at 03:46 am on 06 February.

Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja Vidhi

The day of Basant Panchami is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati. For the worship of Mother Saraswati, one needs to first clean the place when the idol will be placed. Then the Kalash is installed and yellow flowers, yellow fruits are offered to Goddess Saraswati, also yellow clothes are given to the Goddess and she is decorated with yellow makeup items. Along with this, Gulal (vermillon/pink coloured powder) is offered at the feet of the Goddess and Boondi is offered to her as Prasad. Apart from that devotees also offer yellow coloured food to the goddess. Along with this, Aarti, Saraswati Mantras and Vandana are sung and chanted at the time of Puja. Books and musical instruments are also placed in front of the idol at the time of worship.

Basant Panchami 2022: Stories And Legends

According to the belief, when Brahma created the universe, then the whole creation was immortal. In this situation, Brahma ji, after taking orders from the adorable gods Shiva and Vishnu, filled the water from his kamandal for his Anjali and started sprinkling it on the earth. Wherever he sprinkled water, there was vibration. In the meantime, a force had emerged. She was carrying the veena in one hand and in the other hand was in the posture of Tathastu. Along with this, he was holding a book and a garland in the other two hands. Seeing this, Tridev bowed down to the goddess and prayed to play the veena. Playing the veena of the mother caused the melody of the veena in the three worlds and Tridev named the mother as Sharde and Saraswati, the goddess of music. In this way, the goddess Saraswati was born who was worshipped as the goddess of knowledge and speech.

Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Vandana

or kundendutusharhardhavala or shubhravastravrata

Or Veenavardandamanditkara or Shvetpadmasana.

ya brahmachyut sankaraprabhrutibhirdevaiah always vandita

Sa Maa Patu Saraswati Bhagwati Nisheshajadyapaha

Shuklam Brahmavichar Saar Paramamadya Jagdvyapini

Veena-Book-Dhariniambhaydan Jadyandhakarapaham.

Haste Sphatikmalikam Viddhatin Padmasane Sanstitham

Vande Tam Parameshwari Bhagwati Buddhipradan Shardam॥2॥

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:00 [IST]