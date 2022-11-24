Banada Ashtami 2022: Know About Date, Time, History, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Banashankari is a potent manifestation of Shakti whose presence, according to the devotees, is even now felt through her powerful blessings. Shakambari Navratri arrives in Paush Shukla Ashtami and ends on Paush Purnima, Paush Shukla Ashtami. It is otherwise known as Banada Ashtami or Banadashtami and is celebrated with great verve at Banashankari Temple at Cholachagudd near Badami, Bagalkot district in Karnataka. This festival is actually grandly celebrated in the surrounding states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well.



Banada Ashtami 2022: Date And Time



Banada Ashtami 2022 Date: January 10, Monday.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:08 AM on Jan 09, 2022.

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:24 PM on Jan 10, 2022





Banada Ashtami 2022: History

Most Navratri begins on Shukla Pratipada with the exception of the Shakambhari Navratri. Hence Shakambhari Navratri is celebrated for a stretch of total of eight days. Shakambhari Mata is an incarnated form of Goddess Shakti or Bhagwati. She had assumed her shakambari form when the whole world was affected by severe famine and drought. She is also depicted as the Goddess of Vegetables. Fruits and green leaves.

The day of the conclusion of Shakambhari Navratri is also known as Shakambhari Purnima. Shakambhari Purnima or Shakambhari Jayanti was the same day that Goddess Shakambari chose to incarnate on earth.

Shakambhari Navratri is also popular in, Maharashtra and some parts of Tamil Nadu. Shakambari Devi is referred to as Banashankari Devi and Banada Ashtami is celebrated with special pujas and rituals performed during Navratri.

Banada Ashtami 2022: Significance

Banada Ashtami is also known as Gupta Navaratri wherein "Secret" means hidden On the day of Gupta Navaratri, tantrics perform unethical rituals such as vashikaran, videshan etc. Gupt Navratri puja is performed and dedicated to the nine forms of Shakti. Durga is worshipped in secret as this Navratri is also not a public or publicised festival. Earnest faith displayed during puja would give a very significant outcome.. Goddess Durga is a powerful goddess who bestows prosperity. Devotees who perform her puja in earnest devotion and surrender will easily be able to transcend their limits to achieve true liberation for their souls.

Banashankari temple at Badami attracts crowds from the surrounding villages and from all over Karnataka, for its attractive fair that starts on Banadashtami day. As per the Skanda Purana legends, Goddess Banashankari Devi killed a demon called Durgamasur at Badami in Bagalkot in Karnataka. Banashankari Devi was also the kuldevata of the famous Chalukya kingdom. Famous temples for Goddess Banashankari can be found in Bangalore in Karnataka as well. The celebration of Shakambari Navratri primarily focuses on praying for a prosperous and bountiful year.

