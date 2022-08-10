Balarama Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Mantra, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Lord Balarama, as almost everyone knows, was the famous brother of Lord Krishna. He was the incarnation of Sheshnag and the son of Rohini and Vasudeva. Initially, Balarama was thought to have been in Devaki's womb and later shifted by Yogmaya to that of Rohini, Vasudeva's other wife, due to the scare of Kamsa. This child later grew up as Balaram.

The eternal companion to Lord Krishna, on the earth and in his celestial abode, he incarnated to be of help and support to Lord Krishna in his divine mission on the earth. He was known to be very fair and always wearing a blue vest. He is a god of farmers who is worshipped for mental and physical strength, spiritual power and success in farming. Also known as Hala Shashthi or Lalahi Chhath in North India. It is observed as Baldev Chhath and Randhan Chhath in and around Gujarat. Read on to know more.

Balarama Jayanti 2022: Date And Time

Balarama Jayanti 2022 begins on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. The Shashti tithi begins at 08:16 pm on 16 August 2022 and ends at 8:24 pm on 17 August 2022.

Balaram Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

Wake up early in the morning, in the Brahmi muhurta, and take a holy bath.

Place the idols of Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama on a wooden chowki and deck the idols with flowers and draw rangoli patterns on the floor in front of the chowki.

Drape the idols with silk robes.

Meditate on Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama.

Worship both the idols in the Panchopachara mode of worship.

Pour Panchamrit over the idols and then remove the stained clothes to replace them with fresh silk robes on the deities. Offer Bhog to Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama. Chant the Stotras of Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu and Lord Balarama mantras 108 times.

Distribute the Prasad among the devotees.

If you can, then offer a plough to a poor farmer as it proves not only auspicious, but also gets you the goodwill and heartfelt blessings of the farmer.

Apart from this, you can sing and dance to the bhajans, and fast until noon.

Balarama Jayanti 2022: Mool Mantra To Chant

Om kleem balaraamaaya Namaha

Balarama Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Balaram is widely believed to be an incarnation of Sesh Nag that appeared on the earth around the same time as Lord Krishna, to help him in releasing the human kind from the materialistic and spiritual bondages, to lend a helping hand in slaying the demons in the area and also to bless the suffering humanity. It is believed that the earth rests on the thousand hoods of Sheshnag.

Sheshnag or Anantha, is a serpentine form that is responsible for sustaining the balance of all kinds in the universe. He is the divine bed on which Lord Vishnu sleeps always. During Ramavatar, he was believed to have been born as Lakshmana and during Krishnavatar, he took birth as Balarama. He was a warrior par excellence and with his famous Mace alone, he had subdued all evil elements in the world.

The plough was Balarama's favourite weapon, which as per the Bhagavata Purana, was used by him to fight demons, dig a way for Yamuna River to bring it closer to Vrindavan, and to drag the entire capital of Hastinapura into the Ganga River. In the Hindu scriptures, Revati, the daughter of King Kakudmi is indicated to be the consort of Balarama. Sometimes, he is shown as Gadadhara, the one holding a mace.

During Mahabharata times, he was considered to be an excellent mace fighter and was the guru of warfare discipline for Stalwart warriors like Duryodhana and Bhimsena. As per the 'Vishnudharmottara Purana,' Balabhadra or Balarama, is to be worshipped if one desires to possess divine power and success in agriculture. Lord Balarama symbolizes might and strength. He is an obedient son, an ideal brother and husband, an ideal man and a snake God. He is also called Nilavastra as he was very fair complexioned and wore a dark blue upper dhoti.

As a child, Balaram killed many asuras like Dhenukasur and Pralambasur who were also very dangerous. As per Mahabharata, he was believed to be stronger than a herd of elephants put together. His ayudha or weapons are the plough hala and the mace gadā. Balachitta was the name of his plough. He had a penchant for wearing blue garments and garlands made of forest flowers. He had tied his hair into a bun/topknot and wore earrings, bracelets and armlets. He is also known by other names such as Baladeva, Balabhadra, Haladhara and Halayudha.

Lord Balarama was greatly fond of natural green landscapes and coincidentally he was born amidst sylvan surroundings in the monsoons, where the natural beauty is its peak. His favourite farming accessory was hala or the plough. If you own a farm, worship the plough and the farmland on the day of Balarama Jayanti, offer prayers to him to protect the crops to eke out a good harvest. If you don't own a land, then plant neem or any fruit tree saplings in your house to please him. Apart from this, and prepare the Bhog, which is especially prepared for this day, to please Lord Balarama. Balarama's wife was called Revati.

During the war of Mahabharata, Balarama was reportedly angry with Bhima for killing Duryodhana by resorting to trickery. But Lord Krishna convinced Balarama that it was not an unfair act. He killed Romaharshana for not treating Vyasadev properly.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

