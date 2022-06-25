Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) 2022: Date, Time, Cuisine, History, Significance, And Celebrations Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Eid-Al-Adha means a festival of sacrifice and in the Muslim community, it has religious significance attached to it. The day is observed to mark and honour the selfless act of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail to God, in order to prove his devotion.

This day starts with a Namaz, or prayers in nearby mosques in the early morning. Warm greetings of Eid Mubarak are exchanged between the devotees, in mosques, across the country. This festival is a very momentous occasion for Muslims in general. Let us delve deep to know more about Bakrid or Eidal-Adha.

Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) 2022: Date and Time

According to Islamic Hijri Calendar, this year in 2022, Eid al-Adha will begin on Saturday, 09 July and continue till Sunday, 10 July during which grand feasts and rituals will be carried out.

Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) 2022: Cuisine

Feasts are organised on the day of Bakrid. The slaughtered animal meat is used to make the variety of dishes that are hallmarks of the day of Bakrid festivities. It symbolizes the enjoyment of the festival to the brim and delicacies that quench the cravings. The dishes prepared by the slaughtered animals are divided into three portions, which are given as gifts to friends and family. Korma, Kebabs, Haleem, Biryani, Pulao, meat curries, fried liver, and Kokorec (a Turkish dish), are some of the popular dishes that are served during this occasion. This is a day to share love, happiness, and a bond of togetherness, and solidarity.

Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) 2022: History and Significance

Bakrid is an occasion and opportunity to revisit the times of Ibrahim, and the obedience he displayed, and this is done by sacrificing cow, goat, lamb, buffalo, or camel. The slaughtered animal is distributed amongst Muslim families, neighbours, friends as well as the poor so that they can consume an elaborately prepared meat dish on this day. Another sweet delicacy by the name Sheer khurma, is prepared with milk, vermicelli, and dry fruits to tickle the palate and always leave them wanting more.

Bakrid also happens to be the day when the verses of the Holy Quran were completed. Muslims wear new colourful dresses with a festive look and take part in the festivities with interest and enthusiasm. It is customary for them to visit their nears and dears, to give and take gifts and to just dine with them.

On one of those fateful nights, prophet Ibrahim woke up to a startlingly vivid vision in which Lord appeared before him and asked him to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail, to prove his obedience and surrender to him. As Ibrahim's devotion was of the highest order, he carried his son to Mount Arafah and got equipped for the sacrifice. When he was about to sacrifice Ismail, the archangel Jibril (intermediary between God and humans) arrived there with a goat, sheep, or ram and revealed that it was just the lord's way of testing Ibrahim and he could sacrifice the ram that was with him, as a ransom for his son. This episode involving Ibrahim has inspired Muslims across the globe to honour this occasion of Bakrid as the day of sacrifice.

Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) 2022: Celebrations

This day is a declared as a public holiday. Celebrations in Mosques will be in full swing and huge crowds gather from all over the area, which sometimes blocks the traffic momentarily. So, the public transport system is operational only during certain hours during this day. The purpose of sacrifice is not bloodshed but a display of their devotion to the lord. People exhibit their love for God by performing the act of sacrifice of animals. This celebration is indicative of the lord's intervention just when Ibrahim had raised his sword in a bid to sacrifice his only son. This sacrifice teaches us to treat everyone equally as everyone is equal in the eyes of God, and to be kind to other fellow beings and display selfless devotion to the lord.

