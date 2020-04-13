Baisakhi 2020: Know About The History, Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Baisakhi holds a great significance in the life of Sikhs. It marks their New Year and the harvest of Rabi crops. The festival's importance is understood by the grand celebration among the people belonging to Punjab and Haryana. This year the festival falls on 13 April 2020. In order to know more about this festival, scroll down the article to read more.

History

The name Baisakhi has been derived from the name Vishakha, a Nakshatra.

The festival commemorates the formation of Khalsa, a community initiated by Sikhs during Guru Nanak Dev's reign. Khalsa also puts its faith in Sikhism.

It also marks the sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikh people. He was forced by Aurangzeb, the Mughal Emperor to convert to Islam. Guru Teg Bahadur declined to the orders and said he won't accept Islam. It is then he was executed brutally on Baisakhi. Sikhs went on to appreciate his bravery and since then they celebrate Baisakhi to honour the sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur.

On this day, Raja Ranjit Singh, the King of Punjab was proclaimed as Maharaja after he succeeded in uniting Punjab as a unified political state.

Also, this is the day when the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place.

Rituals

Sikhs begin the celebration of Baisakhi by cleaning and purifying their houses.

On this day, Sikh people take a holy bath in the water bodies like rivers, ponds, etc.

They wear new clothes and visit Gurudwaras, the worshipping place for Sikhs.

They decorate the entrance of their houses with the help of flowers, green leaves and rangolis.

People gather in social-gatherings and exchange sweets and traditional dishes.

Sikhs recite and listen to the sacred teachings written in Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs.

Significance

Sikhs on this day take part in Kirtan, religious practice of singing devotional songs and chanting Lord's name.

They distribute Prasad, sacred offerings among their loved ones and other people.

They celebrate this day by singing and dancing on traditional and folk songs.

People gather together to greet each other and celebrate the festival with great harmony and joy.