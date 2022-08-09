Bahula Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time,Puja Rituals, Mantras, Vrat Katha, Benefits, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Bahula Chaturthi is the only festival that offers the twin benefits of worshipping Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha in one go. While Lord Krishna blesses your kids with prosperity and affluence, Lord Ganesha removes all obstacles on your way.

Additionally, Lord Krishna is worshipped in the form of a lion. There is an interesting historical background to this style of observance. The clay idols of deities and cows should be purchased by a potter, as it is believed to give maximum results. Read more about Bahula Chaturthi here.

Bahula Chaturthi: Date And Time

On the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu Panchang, the festival of Bahula Chaturthi Vrat is celebrated. The Gregorian calendar, displays Monday, 15 August 2022, as the stipulated day to conduct the fast and festival. Chaturthi tithi begins at 22:35 pm on 14 August 2022 and ends at 21:00 pm on 15 August 2022.

Bahula Chaturthi 2022: History

Bahula Chauth or Chaturthi is most commonly known as Bol Chauth in Gujarat, and in Madhya Pradesh as Bahula Chauth. Although Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day, this festival is mainly referred to as Krishna Chaturthi.

Observed with due rituals and elaborate worship, the Bahula Chaturthi is a festival of the farmers as well as they choose this day to celebrate the presence of cows and cattle in their farming predominated lives. This particular day of festival is of utmost significance to the people of Gujarat. Ganesh and Gouri are also worshipped in some places. Arghya is offered to Ganesha after the puja.

Bahula Chaturthi 2022: Puja Rituals

The right way of worship involves waking up in the early hours to have a holy bath and get ready for the puja. The entire day should be spent in fasting and Gauri, Krishna and Gou mata are worshipped in the evening. Before the puja, a sankalpa should be taken as you hold gandham, Akshat, flowers, durva, dravya pungiphal and water in your folded hands. It is by performing the sankalpa procedure, that you are able to get the stipulated results of the puja in its entirety. Prasad is distributed afte the puja concludes. Clay idols of cow and lion are worshipped alongside the deity idols.

Bahula Chaturthi 2022: Mantras To Be Chanted

The following mantra should be recited at the time of worship.

Krishnay Vasudevaya Haraye Paramatmane Namah

Pranah Klesh Nashay Govindaya Namo Namah.

Krishnay Vasudevaya Devkinandanay Cha.

Nandagopakumaraya Govindaya Namo Namah.

Tvam mata sarvadevanaam tvam cha yagyasya karnam.

Tvam teertam sarvatirthanam namaste stu sadanghe.

After this, the below-mentioned mantra should be chanted 108 times.

Yah: palayantyanathansch parputran svaputravat.

Ta Dhanyastah Kritarthascha Tastriyo Lokmatarah.

The vrat katha of Bahula Chaturthi is heard or read. The same prasad should be offered to the Brahmins before consuming it yourself.

Bahula Chaturthi 2022: Vrat Katha

Bahula Chaturthi celebrations have a historical background that date back to the previous yuga of Dwapara.. Gods and goddesses incarnated along with Lord Krishna just to serve him in this incarnation as well. Kamadhenu, the divine cow, also was struck by this idea and desire to serve Lord Krishna during his incarnation on the earth. So Kamadhenu reached Nand Baba's cowshed disguised as a cow by name of Bahula.

Once Lord Krishna decided to test the faith that Bahula displayed towards him. As Bahula walked towards the forest, just for a graze, Lord Krishna assumed the form of a lion and appeared before her. Seeing death before her, in an instant, Bahula, decided that she would offer herself as food to the lion only after she ensured that her calf was fed properly in the cowshed.

Courageously she uttered "O Mrigraj, my calf is hungry. I will be back here once I feed my calf at the cow shed." She promised that she would surely come back to die at the hands of the lion. Impressed by Bahula's sense of honesty and simplicity, Lord Krishna relinquished his leonine form and came back to his original form. He told her that he was pleased with her faith and that she had succeeded in the trial that he had put her through. So, she would be worshipped as cow mother on Bhadrapada Chaturthi and whoever worships her will be blessed with wealth and good progeny.

Bahula Chaturthi 2022: Dos And Don'ts

Dos:

Along with the cow, its calf should also be worshipped on this day.

One should worship Lord Krishna and the cow.

Shri Krishna should be worshipped in the form of a lion.

Worship Lord Ganesha as this accrues happiness and prosperity.

On the day of Bahula Chaturthi, worship Lord Shri Krishna with the cow and chant the mantra given below:

Om Krishnay Vasudevaya Haraye Paramatmane.

Pranatah kleshanashaya govindaya namo namaha

Don'ts:

Wheat and rice should not be included in your diet on this day.

Do not consume milk products or milk on this day. This is to pay respects to the Gou mata.

Bahula Chaturthi: Beliefs

On the day of Bahula Chaturthi, women purchase clay idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Kartikeya Lord Lord Ganesha, and cow idols from local potters as this is a sign of good luck, happiness and longevity of their children.

If you want completely positive results from the vrat, see that you worship methodically and chant as per the religious instructions.

According to the beliefs, worshiping in this way methodically gives desired results.

Bahula Chaturthi 2022: Benefits

All the wishes of a person who observes the Bahula Chaturthi fast are fulfilled.

By observing this fast one gets freedom from physical and mental suffering.

This fast is beneficial for people who are childless.

By observing this fast, there is an increase in wealth.

All the troubles related to practical and mental life are removed.

The fasting woman gets son, wealth and good fortune.

The troubles that come on the child are removed.

Bahula Chaturthi 2022: Significance

This is a major festival meant to be observed by mainly womenfolk and for the worship of the cow. Women offer their prayers to Lord Krishna to keep their sons happy and blessed throughout their lives. Observance of fast on this day is believed to grant children and bring on affluence. Lord Ganesha is worshipped with all rituals. Arghya is offered to him as moon rises in the sky, at dusk. Arghya is offered to Lord Ganesha using milk, betel nut, scent, and Akshat placed in conch. This observance will fulfil all the wishes of devotees. It rids the devotee of mental and physical suffering. If you are not doing this vrat for the sake of your children, you can still do this vrat for removal of all hindrances in your life.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

