Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Fasting Method, Puja Vidhi, History And Significance

Baglamukhi Ashtami was when the Goddess Baglamukhi descended on earth for the first time. A luminous complexion with a bronzed hue, and a face crowned by the glory of the moon, with a yellow pitambar to match, is what defines her looks. She combines in her disposition the ferocity of a tigress with the beneficence of a Kamdhenu, which melts for the suffering of humanity. She is also considered a powerful incarnation of Shakti and one of the chief dasha mahavidyas.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: Date And Time

According to the Panchang, this year in 2022, Baglamukhi Jayanti will be observed on Monday, 09 May, which is the Ashtami tithi of Shukla paksha of Vaishakh month.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: Who Is Goddess Baglamukhi?

Goddess Baglamukhi is the eighth of the 10 Mahavidya (great wisdom/science) Goddess. The term Baglamukhi is derived from a Sanskrit word, 'Bagla' or 'Vagla' which means a saddle that is used to control a horse. This goddess is also known as Brahmastra Roopini or Sthambini Devi. She is known as the Goddess of energy and transformation and worshipping her is believed to be a good way to win over enemies.

Goddess Baglamukhi appears seated on a bejewelled throne from where she slays the opposition of all levels of evil entities. She finds her abode in the world of poetic stanzas and blesses her devotees with Vak Siddhi. (When Vaksidhi is granted to you, your spoken words would turn out to be true). Of the Dashamahavidyas, she is worshipped as the tenth vidya.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022 - Mantra To Chant

ॐ ह्रीं बगलामुखी सर्वदुष्टानांवाचं मुखं पदं स्तंभय जिह्वां कीलयबुद्धि

विनाशय ह्रीं ॐ स्वाहा।

"Om Hleem Bagalamukhi sarva dushtanam vacham mukham padam stambhaya Jihvaam keelaya buddhim vinashaya hleem om swaha"

Meaning of the mantra: Oh, Mother Bagla Mukhi, I seek your refuge. Freeze my enemy's speech, face and feet, lock their tongue, and destroy their intelligence.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi And Worship Method

On the day of Baglamukhi Jayanti, one needs to decide where you want to place the idol of the goddess and perform puja. Decide the puja place where you want to perform puja. Keep a small wooden chowki for performing the puja. Spread the yellow cloth over the chowki and place the idols of Baglamukhi over it. Cover the idol of the goddess with a yellow dress. Take care to see that you are wearing yellow robes. Place the yantra (instrument) of the goddess near her idol. In case you do not possess the yantra, you could draw a Swastika using chana dal. Diya and dhoop should be lit near the idol and puja start by chanting the beej mantra of the goddess by closing your eyes and invoking her with chants. Now decorate the goddess with Haldi mala and flowers and then scatter yellow mustard in all directions. Chant the beej mantra again and offer yellow sweets as Naivedya to the goddess at the concluding point of the puja. Lastly, offer your sincere apologies to her for any mistake committed by you, knowingly or unknowingly during the puja.

Vrathanushtan Vidhi

You can take 11, 21, 36, and 40 days, as per your convenience, to complete one round of chanting it 1,25,000 times. You can then achieve mastery over this mantra. Once the Japa completes, perform yagya or homa offering her the recitation of 12500 japas of this mantra. When the yagnya comes to a close, do the tarpan, with a japa of 1250 mantras. Then carry out marjan with 125 mantra chants. Offer food to 11 brahmins or 11 girls at the conclusion of the puja. The ceremony will conclude at this stage. It is now time to appease your guru, who led you towards this spiritual adventure with all care and caution.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: History And - Significance

The recitation of Japa (muttering) for Goddess Baglamukhi comes with extremely positive benefits. You will be infused with a fresh burst of positive energy as your Japa progresses. There is a religious belief that only a sincere and dedicated puja can appease her. She is the only last resort when it comes to getting rid of your sufferings, the toil of being in the mortal coil, and the frustrating ignorance about life and death. She is an abode of self-realized souls that have broken free from the cycle of birth and death. Fear and negative energies can never stand in the way of the bhakta's sojourn. She is the only solution if you are struggling with legal battles and academic failures. The most powerful twin mantras that confer the maximum benefit out of worshipping the goddess are, Baglamukhi Gayatri and Baglamukhi Mool mantra.

People who desire of winning verbal battles, having precise discussions, pray to Baglamukhi for their success. It is said that the Goddess wards off all hidden obstacles off the devotee's path and she blesses the truly devout bhakta with the best of both worlds and salvation thereafter. We can appease the Goddess by offering yellow flowers and coconut. Adorning her idol with a yellow cloth would change the fortunes of her devotee. She is worshipped to overcome opposition, ward off the evil effects of black magic and the evil eye, and win legal suits, contests, and elections, to avoid unforeseen events, accidents, and premature death. Worshipping Her will ensure that you remain healthy, prosper well and achieve your goals.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 10:00 [IST]