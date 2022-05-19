Bada Mangal 2022 Dates, Puja Vidhi, Remedies, Mantras To Chant And Significance Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

In Hinduism, Tuesday is said to be dedicated to Lord Bajrangbali (Hanuman). On the other hand, the dates of Tuesday in the month of Jyeshtha are considered very special and are called Budva Mangal or Bada Mangal.

Special worship of Lord Hanuman is done on this occasion. It is believed that Lord Ram devotee Hanuman blesses everyone and saves them from trouble. Through this article, let us know when in the year 2022 when old age is Mars in Jyeshtha month and also know about the worship method, mantra and importance of this day.

Bada Mangal 2022: Dates

This year there will be 5 Tuesdays in Jyeshtha month.

First Bada Mangal: 17 May 2022

Second Bada Mangal: 24 May 2022

Third Bada Mangal: 31 May 2022

Fourth Bada Mangal: 07 June 2022

Fifth Bada Mangal: 14 June 2022

Bada Mangal 2022: Remedies To Follow

On this day, wake up early in the morning and take bath and meditate. Apply a tilak of pooja roli-sandalwood to Lord Hanuman. The colour red colour is considered very dear to Lord Hanuman, so donate red items and clothes on this day. This remedy gives special and desired results. One can recite Hanuman Chalisa numerous times on this day to get the blessings of Lord Hanuma. Offer bhog to the deity and chola. Also, mix vermilion and ghee and apply it to Lord Hanuman. Devotees can also chant Lord Rama's name to obtain special blessings and one can get success at work.

Bada Mangal 2022: Significance Of Worshipping Lord Hanuman On This Day

It is believed that Tuesday in the month of Jyeshtha is the best day to get the blessings of Bajrangbali. Worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day gives him special grace. Lord Hanuman is considered to be the god of Kali Yuga. The person who remembers him with a sincere heart is protected by the son of Pawan himself. He stays away from troubles and untoward incidents in life. On the day of Bada Mangal, the person should keep a fast and worship him with full rituals.

Bada Mangal 2022: Mantras To Chant

Mantra: ओम ह्रां ह्रीं ह्रं ह्रैं ह्रौं ह्रः॥ हं हनुमते रुद्रात्मकाय हुं फट्।

Meaning: It is said that one can chant this mantra of Hanuman ji on Bada Mangal. In fact, it is believed that chanting this mantra destroys all kinds of obstacles.

Mantra: ॐ दक्षिणमुखाय पच्चमुख हनुमते करालबदनाय।

Meaning: According to religious belief, by chanting this mantra, a person is saved from phantom obstacles and other negative forces.

Mantra: नारसिंहाय ॐ हां हीं हूं हौं हः सकलभीतप्रेतदमनाय स्वाहाः।

Meaning: This mantra of Hanuman ji also protects from extreme obstacles and other negative forces. This mantra is meant to be chanted at least 11 or 21 times.

Mantra: ॐ पूर्वकपिमुखाय पच्चमुख हनुमते टं टं टं टं टं सकल शत्रु सहंरणाय स्वाहा।

Meaning: There is a belief that by chanting this mantra, enemies can not dominate you.

Mantra: मर्कटेश महोत्साह सर्वशोक विनाशन।

Meaning: Chanting of this mantra will bring happiness and prosperity in the house.

Mantra: मंगल भवन अमंगलहारी द्रवहु सो दशरथ अजिर विहारी।

Meaning: It means that the one who does good and removes bad luck, that is Dashrath Nandan Lord Ram, he should shower his blessings on me.

Mantra: ऊं हं हनुमते नम:।

Meaning: This is a very special mantra and one gets the choicest of blessings from lord Hanuman by chanting it.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:00 [IST]