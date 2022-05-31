Auspicious Wedding Dates With Muhurat Timings In June 2022 Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

June is the sixth month according to the Gregorian calendar. Shubh Muhurta is observed before any auspicious work in Hinduism. This month marks the onset of spring and it brings new hopes, aspirations, and joy. Due to planetary transits, some zodiac signs will face troubles, while others will have a lot of opportunities on their way. If you are planning to get married in June 2022, then definitely know about the auspicious date before that.

Marriages are considered a divine union and therefore it has a deep meaning in everyone's lives. It means sharing one's life with another by staying in a holy bond be it good or bad moments. People who plan to get married can, therefore, check the necessary spiritual things so that the union stays harmonious and is filled with love and joy always. Therefore, one needs to pick the auspicious date and time before planning a wedding. We have curated a list just for you so that you can fix your marriage dates without any hustle.

In Hinduism, auspicious time or Shubh muhurat holds immense significance as it refers to the placement of celestial bodies which prove beneficial to an individual and can fetch results that are desirable and promising. Therefore, before beginning any auspicious work, checking shubh muhurat becomes important and is one of the sought after things.

The program of marriage is considered like a Yagya in which auspicious yoga is awaited for every work. Only a few days in June and July are said to be auspicious for marriage, after which Chaturmas will take place. No auspicious work is done on Chaturmas. Let us see which dates will be auspicious for marriage in June 2022.

Auspicious Time For Marriage In June 2022

June 6, 2022, Monday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 06:55 am to 02:26 am, Jun 07

Nakshatra: Magha

Date: Saptami

June 8, 2022, Wednesday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:23 am to 03:27 am, June 09

Nakshatra: Uttaraphalguni

Date: Ashtami, Navami

June 11, 2022, Saturday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 08:47 pm to 02:05 am, June 12

Nakshatra: Swati

Date: Dwadashi

June 12, 2022, Sunday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 11:58 pm to 05:23 am, June 13

Nakshatra: Anuradha

Date: Chaturdashi

June 13, 2022, Monday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:23 am to 09:02 pm

Nakshatra: Anuradha

Date: Chaturdashi

June 14, 2022, Tuesday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 11:47 pm to 05:23 am, June 15

Constellation: Origin

Date: Pratipada

June 15, 2022, Wednesday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:23 am to 03:33 pm

Constellation: Origin

Date: Pratipada, Dwitiya

June 16, 2022, Thursday

Auspicious Marriage Muhurta: 12:37 pm to 07:55 pm

Nakshatra: Uttarashada

Date: Tritiya

June 21, 2022, Tuesday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:24 am to 05:24 am, June 22

Nakshatra: Uttar Bhadrapada

Date: Ashtami, Navami

June 22, 2022, Wednesday

Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:24 am to 11:57 pm

Nakshatra: Revathi

Date: Navami, Dashami

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:00 [IST]