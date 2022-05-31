Auspicious Wedding Dates With Muhurat Timings In June 2022

ENGLISH
    June is the sixth month according to the Gregorian calendar. Shubh Muhurta is observed before any auspicious work in Hinduism. This month marks the onset of spring and it brings new hopes, aspirations, and joy. Due to planetary transits, some zodiac signs will face troubles, while others will have a lot of opportunities on their way. If you are planning to get married in June 2022, then definitely know about the auspicious date before that.

    Marriages are considered a divine union and therefore it has a deep meaning in everyone's lives. It means sharing one's life with another by staying in a holy bond be it good or bad moments. People who plan to get married can, therefore, check the necessary spiritual things so that the union stays harmonious and is filled with love and joy always. Therefore, one needs to pick the auspicious date and time before planning a wedding. We have curated a list just for you so that you can fix your marriage dates without any hustle.

    In Hinduism, auspicious time or Shubh muhurat holds immense significance as it refers to the placement of celestial bodies which prove beneficial to an individual and can fetch results that are desirable and promising. Therefore, before beginning any auspicious work, checking shubh muhurat becomes important and is one of the sought after things.

    The program of marriage is considered like a Yagya in which auspicious yoga is awaited for every work. Only a few days in June and July are said to be auspicious for marriage, after which Chaturmas will take place. No auspicious work is done on Chaturmas. Let us see which dates will be auspicious for marriage in June 2022.

    Auspicious Time For Marriage In June 2022

    June 6, 2022, Monday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 06:55 am to 02:26 am, Jun 07
    Nakshatra: Magha
    Date: Saptami

    June 8, 2022, Wednesday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:23 am to 03:27 am, June 09
    Nakshatra: Uttaraphalguni
    Date: Ashtami, Navami

    June 11, 2022, Saturday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 08:47 pm to 02:05 am, June 12
    Nakshatra: Swati
    Date: Dwadashi

    June 12, 2022, Sunday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 11:58 pm to 05:23 am, June 13
    Nakshatra: Anuradha
    Date: Chaturdashi

    June 13, 2022, Monday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:23 am to 09:02 pm
    Nakshatra: Anuradha
    Date: Chaturdashi

    June 14, 2022, Tuesday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 11:47 pm to 05:23 am, June 15
    Constellation: Origin
    Date: Pratipada

    June 15, 2022, Wednesday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:23 am to 03:33 pm
    Constellation: Origin
    Date: Pratipada, Dwitiya

    June 16, 2022, Thursday
    Auspicious Marriage Muhurta: 12:37 pm to 07:55 pm
    Nakshatra: Uttarashada
    Date: Tritiya

    June 21, 2022, Tuesday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:24 am to 05:24 am, June 22
    Nakshatra: Uttar Bhadrapada
    Date: Ashtami, Navami

    June 22, 2022, Wednesday
    Shubh Vivah Muhurta: 05:24 am to 11:57 pm
    Nakshatra: Revathi
    Date: Navami, Dashami

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion