Auspicious Hindu Wedding Dates In December 2021 For 'Shubh Vivah'

India is known for big fat weddings and therefore, particularly this occasion is a rollercoaster of emotional celebrations, rituals and loads and loads of ceremonies. If you are wondering which is the perfect month or date to marry in 2021? Then it has to be December. This month is considered one of the best months for weddings and marriages and for 'shubh vivah' to happen, getting married on an auspicious date is believed to be of immense significance.

In Hindu culture, marriage is not just between two individuals, but two families who vow to stay together in the journey of life. Also, this culture has a lot of pre-wedding and post-wedding ceremonies such as engagement, mehendi, sangeet, haldi ceremony, etc.

While at the engagement ceremony, couples meet each other and celebrate the beginning of their new journey by exchanging rings and throwing a party, and announcing that they are ready for marriage; in mehendi and sangeet ceremony, the bride applies henna on their hand while her friends sing and dance. And, finally, in the Haldi ceremony which is on or one day prior to the wedding, Haldi is applied to the bride and groom by family and friends.

However, since last year in 2020, several weddings were stalled due to social distancing norms, and rules related to gatherings and due to that virtual weddings became the new normal. While some cancelled or postponed their wedding in 2020, others went ahead and did an intimate wedding with 50 guests.

This year in 2021, we are hoping for a better year full of joy and celebration and it is absolutely no brainer that December is everyone's favourite month when it comes to marriages and weddings. So, just before we say Hi! To New Year 2022, as per Shubh muhurat or auspicious time in the Hindu Panchang, we have listed the best marriage/wedding dates in the month of December and all you have to do is bookmark these dates and plan your dream wedding in advance.

01 December 2021 (Wednesday)

02 December 2021 (Thursday)

06 December 2021 (Monday)

07 December 2021 (Tuesday)

08 December 2021 (Wednesday)

11 December 2021 (Saturday)

13 December 2021 (Monday)

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:45 [IST]