Attukal Pongala 2022: Date, Time, Legends, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

A renowned Malayalam festival, Attukal Pongala is basically a ritual that is held at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Trivandrum, Kerala. This is known to be the largest gathering of women in a particular place on this auspicious day. The festival is celebrated on the day when Pooram Nakshatram and Poornima coincides in the Malayalam month of Kumbham, which is usually either February or March.

Attukal Pongala is a 10-day event that commences the Karthigai star of the Malayalam month of Makaram or Kumbham. The closing ceremony takes place by a sacrificial offering known as Kuruthitharpanam at night. Also, Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam takes place on the ninth day of the festival. Let us know about the date, puja timings, rituals, legends, history and significance associated with this popular festival.

Devotees believe that Attukal Bhagavathy is an incarnation of Goddess Shakti and the Attukal Temple is popularly known as the Sabarimala of women. The Pongala festival commences once the idol of the Devi is embellished with 'kappu.

Attukal Pongala 2022: Date, Time

This year in 2022, Attukal Pongala will be celebrated on Thursday, 17 February. The Pooram Nakshathram will begin at 16:11 on Feb 17, 2022, and Pooram Nakshathram will end at 16:42 on Feb 18, 2022.

Attukal Pongala 2022: Puja Rituals

On the auspicious day of Attukul Pongala, certain rituals are followed to please the deity. This includes preparing 'prasad' (divine food) for God which is made using rice and jaggery in an earthen pot. Once done, it is offered to the Goddess. Several sweet dishes are also made on this day such as 'mandaputtu,' 'appam,' 'therali'. Fronds from the Coconut tree is used to cook this 'prasad'. It is women who prepare the prasad in the temple premises, in the surrounding areas within an 8 km radius, and they gather in large numbers to celebrate the festival.

Attukal Pongala 2022: Stories And Legends

Goddess Kannagi is worshipped at Attukal temple who is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati (Consort of Lord Shiva). She is the main character of Silappathikaram - the Epic of the Anklet, which is a popular Tamil poem.

Legend has it that, once Kovalan (Kannagi's husband) was sentenced to death in an unjust manner by the ruler of Madurai. Kovalan was accused of stealing the Queen's anklet. But, Kannagi comes to court and proves her husband's innocence. But, in anger, she sets the whole city of Madurai on fire. She then leaves the city and while she was on her way to Kodungalloor shrine, she stops at Attukul.

It is believed that residents, especially women and children of Attukul welcomed her and cooked her a porridge. Due to the love and affection that she received, her anger vanished and therefore, she was able to see her kind and emotional side. Since then, to commemorate that day, women cook porridge for her every year.

There is another story associated with the festival Attukal Pongala. It is believed that once the Goddess disguised in form of a girl child appeared before an elderly man who was performing his evening oblations at the Killi River. The old man was surprised to see a little girl at that odd hour who wanted to cross the river. Without delay, he helped the child and decided to take her home.

Within a few minutes after reaching home, the girl vanished. Later that night, the Goddess appeared in the dream of the old man and told him that the girl has drawn three lines in a sacred grove nearby and that she will reside there.

On the next morning, when the old man went to check that place, he was surprised to find those three marks. He then built a small temple there and as time passed that region was filled with prosperity and happiness. Later, the locals of the area renovated the shrine and it became a popular place of worship.

Attukal Pongala 2022: History And Significance

This festival gained popularity simply by word of mouth. The Goddess is believed to be an incarnation of Kannagi who suffered injustice and her suffering symbolizes the suffering of women of all ages from across the world. It is also known as the Kumbh Mela of Southern India. The goddess is seen as a form of strength to overcome all the impediments in life.

On this day, over a million women assemble in Trivandrum, Kerala. All they look forward to is cooking rice with jaggery and coconut for Attukal Amma, offering it to the Goddess and seeking Her blessings, who is the incarnation of Kannagi. This festival is not just a mere temple ritual, it is the celebration of womanhood and shakti (power), who is the creator of the universe. She presents herself in different forms- as a girl, mother, lover, sister, wife and also the power that can destroy everything.

Attukal Pongala 2022: Celebrations

To seek the blessings of Kannagi, who women fondly call Amma, women make Pongala. Also, some women observe this auspicious day for the welfare of the family. Also, some perform it routinely for financial or material gains. People have several reasons for celebrating this day and following the rituals.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 15:45 [IST]