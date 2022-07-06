Ashadha Gupt Navratri Day 09: Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022 Date, Legend, Rituals, Mantras, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

The month of July, every year heralds the festive season of Navratri in a big way. The entire city, as you can see everywhere, acquires a festive colour, which you can sense in the ebullient spirits of devotees gathered in temples of the city. Navratri is deemed to be the most sacred event and it is celebrated with enthusiasm and cheer.

We worship the nine forms of Durga which begin with the puja of Ma Shailputri and then the other avatars of Durga in that order. Day 9 is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri worship. Let us delve further to gather more information from this article.

Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022: Date

Day 9 of Ashadha Gupt Navratri is associated with Maa Siddhidhatri, and this year it falls on 08 July 2022.

Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022: Iconography

Maa Siddhidatri rides on a lion or is seated on a lotus. She holds a conch shell, a mace, a lotus, and a chakra (discus), in her four hands. She is addressed as Chaturbhuja Dharini, or the one with four arms. Goddess Siddidatri, being the reservoir of Ashta siddhis, dispels ignorance in her devotees and awards them with spiritual wisdom. Navratri draws to a close with the celebration of the ninth day, with Goddess Siddhidatri's worship.

Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

In ancient times, when the world was a deep void enveloped in darkness, with no trace of life, Goddess Kushmanda gave a smiling and joyous look at the world. Smile is the sign of life, usually, and hence, Goddess' divine and radiant smile bestowed life to the universe. Creation began and the divine Trinity (Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva) were born, as the first divine beings. Lord Shiva prayed to the goddess to bless him with perfection. As a response to this, another form of goddess emerged from her, who empowered Lord Shiva with 18 aspects of perfection.

Lord Shiva, imbibed Ashtasiddhis (8 aspects of perfection) along with 10 more aspects of perfection. Lord Brahma found it difficult to create female and male forms for the first time and at this point goddess intervened and created Ardhanareeshwara from Lord Shiva's form. Half of this form was man, and the other half was woman. Lord Brahma, who was challenged by the inability to create a human form, was infused with tremendous powers to create the universe and its inhabitants. Therefore, Goddess Siddhidatri empowered both Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva by enhancing their capabilities.

Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

Take a Sankalpa (vow) and subsequently, meditate on her form. Invoke Lord Ganesha for hurdle free conclusion of the puja. Now, begin with the Panchopachara puja, using incense, flowers, dhoopa, deepa (diya) and lastly bhog (a sweet made of white sesame seeds). Offer a whole coconut, some more fruits, paan, haldi and Kumkum, one after the other to the Goddess and then chant these mantras.

Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022: Siddhidatri Mantras To Chant

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि।

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ सिद्धिदात्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Conclude the puja with karpoorarthi, (aarti using camphor) and then distribute the bhog.

Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022: Aarti

जय सिद्धिदात्री मां, तू भक्तों की दाता।

तू भक्तों की रक्षक, तू दासों की माता।

तेरे नाम से मन की होती है शुद्धि।

कठिन काम सिद्ध करती हो तुम।

जभी हाथ सेवक के सिर धरती हो तुम।

तेरी पूजा में तो ना कोई विधि है।

तू जगदम्बे दाती तू सर्व सिद्धि है।

रविवार को तेरा सुमिरन करे जो।

तू सब काज उसके करती है पूरे।

कभी काम उसके रहे ना अधूरे।

तुम्हारी दया और तुम्हारी यह माया।

रखे जिसके सिर पर मैया अपनी छाया।

सर्व सिद्धि दाती वह है भाग्यशाली।

जो हैं तेरे दर का ही अंबे सवाली।

हिमाचल है पर्वत जहां वास तेरा।

महा नंदा मंदिर में है वास तेरा।

मुझे आसरा है तुम्हारा ही माता।

भक्ति है सवाली तू जिसकी दाता।

Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022: Significance

The ninth day of Navaratri is the concluding day, in which Ma Siddidatri is worshipped. Siddhi translates to "perfect grasp" of a discipline and dhatri, means one who gives. So, Goddess Siddhidaatri empowers the practitioner with the siddhi/proficiency/grasp over the occult vidyas/occult sciences. She bestows perfection, wisdom, and spiritual knowledge to those in the innermost circle of her devotees and those who genuinely worship her. She is also worshipped by the world of demons, but she is surrounded by devatas all the time.

The Goddess is another powerful avatar of Adishakti, the primary goddess who is the deity for Lord Shiva himself. Since she grants her devotees with whatever they ask her for, she is called Siddhidatri (the goddess who grants mastery of paranormal and worldly vidyas/disciplines). Those intending to enhance their spirituality must worship Goddess Siddhidatri.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 12:00 [IST]