Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Goddess Skandamata Puja: Date, Rituals, Mantras And Significance
Of Goddess Durga's nine forms, the Swaroopa or form of Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of the Ashadha Gupt Navaratri as she is the fifth avatar. She is the mother of Skanda, and hence bears the name Skanda Mata. She is the curious combination of maternal love and the ferocity required to protect her devotees from evil. The worship of Skandamata is incomplete without the worship of Skanda and Mahadeva Shiva which pleases her greatly. To explore further details, scroll through the article.
Maa Skandamata 2022: Date
Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Ashadha Gupt Navratri, and this year it falls on July 04, 2022.
Goddess Skandamata 2022: Iconography
Goddess Skandamata has a radiant face, that glows brighter than a thousand suns, the three eyes, of which one is on her forehead, and four arms that hold lotus in her upper two hands, and baby Kartikeya in one of the right hands and the other in Abhaya mudra to bless her devotees. Her favourite colours are orange and yellow; hence, orange and yellow coloured substances and flowers are used while worshipping her.
Kartikeya or Skanda, led the celestials in the war against Tarakasura when he was barely 7 years old and vanquished the asura. So, Parvati came to be called Skandamata, or the mother of Skanda. She has a clean and fair complexion and devotees, by worshipping her, get the benefits of worshipping Kartikeya. She loves flowers in red hues.
Goddess Skandamata 2022: Rituals
After completing the morning rituals, meditate on the radiance of Goddess Skandamata, after taking a sankalpa or Vow. Invoke Lord Vinayaka, for the successful conclusion of the vrat. Begin the Panchopachara puja by lighting a lamp, incense, flowers, dhoop, oil lamp and Naivedya or bhog. Lastly offer one after the other, some fruits, coconuts, bananas, paan, Haldi (turmeric) and Kumkum after which recite the below mantras. Skandamata is pleased with the offering of bananas or banana-based sweets on this day.
Maa Skandamata 2022: Mantras To Chant
ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥
Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥
Prarthana
सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।
शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥
Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।
Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥
Stuti
या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥
Dhyana
वन्दे वाञ्छित कामार्थे चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।
सिंहरूढ़ा चतुर्भुजा स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनीम्॥
धवलवर्णा विशुध्द चक्रस्थितों पञ्चम दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।
अभय पद्म युग्म करां दक्षिण उरू पुत्रधराम् भजेम्॥
पटाम्बर परिधानां मृदुहास्या नानालङ्कार भूषिताम्।
मञ्जीर, हार, केयूर, किङ्किणि, रत्नकुण्डल धारिणीम्॥
प्रफुल्ल वन्दना पल्लवाधरां कान्त कपोलाम् पीन पयोधराम्।
कमनीयां लावण्यां चारू त्रिवली नितम्बनीम्॥
Vande Vanchhita Kamarthe Chandrardhakritashekharam।
Simharudha Chaturbhuja Skandamata Yashasvinim॥
Dhawalavarna Vishuddha Chakrasthitom Panchama Durga Trinetram।
Abhaya Padma Yugma Karam Dakshina Uru Putradharam Bhajem॥
Patambara Paridhanam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam।
Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala Dharinim॥
Praphulla Vandana Pallavadharam Kanta Kapolam Pina Payodharam।
Kamaniyam Lavanyam Charu Triwali Nitambanim॥
Maa Skandamata 2022: Aarti
जय तेरी हो स्कन्द माता। पांचवां नाम तुम्हारा आता॥
सबके मन की जानन हारी। जग जननी सबकी महतारी॥
तेरी जोत जलाता रहूं मैं। हरदम तुझे ध्याता रहूं मै॥
कई नामों से तुझे पुकारा। मुझे एक है तेरा सहारा॥
कही पहाड़ों पर है डेरा। कई शहरों में तेरा बसेरा॥
हर मन्दिर में तेरे नजारे। गुण गाए तेरे भक्त प्यारे॥
भक्ति अपनी मुझे दिला दो। शक्ति मेरी बिगड़ी बना दो॥
इन्द्र आदि देवता मिल सारे। करे पुकार तुम्हारे द्वारे॥
दुष्ट दैत्य जब चढ़ कर आए। तू ही खण्ड हाथ उठाए॥
दासों को सदा बचाने आयी। भक्त की आस पुजाने आयी॥
Maa Skandamata 2022: History And Significance
Devotees who meditate on this Goddess form never feel the dearth of love or affection in their lives. She cleanses them of strife, unrest, conflict, turmoil and diseases. She infuses peace and calm and confers prosperity and fame as well. She is the governing deity for Budha planet, which represents intellect and mastery over arts and skills. Those with afflicted mercury should worship her, as it removes all harmful effects of this planet. Devotees must focus on the throat chakra which is the abode of Skandamata while meditating on her as it cleanses them of all toxins in their talk and conducts overall.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article; our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
