Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Puja Date, Legend, Rituals, Mantras And Significance

Although the Sharan Navratri and Chaitra Navratri have greater importance in the lives of the devout when compared to Ashadha and Magha Navratri. They celebrate all four Navratri, which come once in three months, with equal piety.

Kalaratri, as the name itself suggests, is the most ferocious form of Goddess Durga, who can be wreck destruction within a wink of an eyelid. The term 'Kal' means 'death' and 'ratri' means 'night'. The other equally fierce forms are Bhadrakali, Chamundeshwari, Bhairavi, and Chandika. She resembles Goddess Durga in her external appearance. Let us explore more about this day. Read on!

Maa Kalratri Puja: Date

The monsoon Navratri is called Ashadha Gupt Navratri and on day 07, Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped, who is incarnation of Devi Durga is worshipped. This year, this day will be celebrated on 06 July 2022.

Maa Kalratri Puja 2022: Iconography

Goddess Kalratri is known for her dark complexion with a third eye in the middle of her forehead. Although she holds a scimitar and a thunderbolt in the upper and lower left hands, her Abhay and Vara mudra on the two right hands show her to be the epitome of love and mercy to those who rely on her completely.

Surprisingly she rides a donkey and uproots evil to ensure the good of her devotees. Also known as Shubhankari, (the one who does good), she is the governing deity of Saturn whose malicious effects cannot harm those who worship Goddess Kalaratri in devoted surrender.

Maa Kalratri Puja 2022: Legend

Once upon a time, the world was bothered by two malicious demons, Shumbha and Nishumbha. Their brother Namuchi was killed by God Indra, the king of the lords. Devastated by his death, these asuras decided to take revenge on the gods. Gods decide to take help of Goddess Parvati and she responds by creating Chandi Devi who kills most of the demons sent by Shumbha and Nishumbha. However, Chanda, Munda, and Raktabeeja proved too powerful for her and hence she created another goddess from her forehead, whom She named as Kalaratri.

Goddess Kalaratri fought with the demons and killed them within a split second. Now, Chandi and Kalaratri, went on to fight the powerful demon Raktabeejasura. Since if Raktabeeja bled, his drop of blood, upon touching the ground, will create another replica of him, so Goddess Kalaratri killed many clones of Rakthabeeja and finally drank all their blood, so that no more demon replicas can be created. She also killed Shumbha and Nishumbha and restored peace and happiness to the three worlds.

Maa Kalratri Puja 2022: Puja Rituals

After taking the sankalpa (vow), one can begin meditation. Invoke Lord Ganesha and pray to him that the vrat goes on smoothly. After this, worship Goddess Kalaratri. Continue the puja with panchopachara kriya, by lighting a diya, incense, offering flowers and dhoopa, and lastly offering naivedya/bhog made of jaggery. Then in the last phase of the worship offer coconut, bananas, paan, haldi and Kumkum, one after the other and chant the below mantras.

Maa Kalratri Puja 2022: Mantras To Chant

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Perform Karpoorarthi to Goddess, (aarti with lit camphor). Distribute the bhog made of jaggery as the concluding step.

Maa Kalratri Puja 2022: Aarti

कालरात्रि माता , जय कालरात्रि माता

धन वैभव सम्पत्ति , की तुम ही दाता

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

रूप भयंकर तेरा , शक्ति महामाई

छवि लखते ही तुम्हारी , काल भी डर जाई

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

भूत प्रेत और दानव , निकट नहीं आते

खड़ग कटार के आगे , शत्रु ना टिक पाते

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

गरधव वाहिनी मैया , कृपा ज़रा कीजो

निर्बल को माँ शक्ति , अपनी शरण दीजो

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

नौ दुर्गो में भवानी , सातवाँ तेरा स्थान

महामाया महाकाली , शक्ति तेरी महान

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

सातवें नवरात्रे को , पूजी तुम जाती

मनवांछित फल देती , तुम सबको दाती

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

हे प्रचंड ज्वालामयी , हमपे द्या करना

जानके सेवक अपना , दुख विपदा हरना

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

चिंता हरना दाती ,काल करे ना वार

विनती इनती सी माँ , कर लेना स्वीकार

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

लेकर आस शरण में , तेरी हम आये

सुना है खाली दर से , ना तेरे कोई जाये

जय कालरात्रि माता ...............

Maa Kalratri Puja 2022: History And Significance

Maa Kalratri has a combination of kindness and ferocity that surfaces at the right time. Her weapons and her Abhayamudra together indicate that this Goddess is peaceful but knows how to rise to the occasion with her weapons, as soon as devotees' heartfelt prayers reach her. If you are disturbed by any negative energy, pray to Goddess Kalaratri. Her anger is enough to scare the ghosts, evil spirits, and demons away. This is what the devotees believe. Since her puja is known to bring auspicious news along with it, she is also addressed as Shubhankari.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 10:01 [IST]