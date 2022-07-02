Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022 Day 4: Kushmanda Puja 2022 Date, Iconography, Rituals, And Mantra Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Gupt Navaratri occurring in the months of Ashadha and Magha scores over the Sharad and Chaitra Navaratri due to their excessively powerful impact on the devout. So, it is even more important to stay sattvic and clean in your intentions and deeds.

This Navaratri is used for several purposes, both for tantric as well as for materialistic accomplishments. Everyone, from householders to tantric practitioners can recite these mantras to realise their aspirations. If this is difficult to practice due to so many considerations, regular recitation of Durga Saptashati must be continued, in a sattvic frame of mind. Read on to know more.



Kushmanda Puja 2022: Date

On Chaturthi tithi, the fourth day of Navaratri, on 03 July 2022, the Kushmanda form of Devi is worshipped.



Kushmanda Puja 2022: Iconography

Lioness is the vehicle that Goddess Siddhidatri rides on. She possesses eight hands, in which she holds Kamandal, Dhanush, Gada and Kamal on the right and Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada and Chakra on the left hands in that order. She is also fondly referred to as Ashtabhuja devi due to the same reason. Her jap mala, is the storehouse of siddhis and nidhis which she bestows to her devotees. By worshipping her in earnest, one can get rid of diseases of all kinds. She loves any flower with a red hue. Sun depends on Goddess Kushmanda to provide him with direction and energy. She is the governing deity for Sun.



Kushmanda Puja 2022: Legend

In her Siddidatri incarnation, Parvati blessed the Sun by energizing him with her tremendous power so that he could shine even brighter in the sky and release energy into the universe. Her smile had a glow that beat the brightness of the sun. She created the universe using the powerful radiance of her smile. Since she particularly likes the Bali of pumpkin or Kushmanda as it is called, in Sanskrit. So the goddess came to be known as Kushmanda. Her glow and radiance equal a thousand suns.



Kushmanda Puja 2022: Rituals

Pray to Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) and seek his blessings for the Navaratri vrat to go on smoothly without hindrances. Place a lamp-lit with ghee/mustard/sesame oil on the peetham near the idol of the Goddess. Invoke Devi Kushmanda by reciting the following mantras.



Kushmanda puja 2022: Bhog

The traditionally prepared bhog includes halwa, malpua or curds. Conclude the worship by singing the aarti bhajans and then bowing down to her idol and following it up with karpoorarthi. Distribute the prasad after the puja.



Kushmanda puja 2022: Mantras To Chant

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Prarthana

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

Stuti

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Dhyana

वन्दे वाञ्छित कामार्थे चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

सिंहरूढ़ा अष्टभुजा कूष्माण्डा यशस्विनीम्॥

भास्वर भानु निभाम् अनाहत स्थिताम् चतुर्थ दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

कमण्डलु, चाप, बाण, पद्म, सुधाकलश, चक्र, गदा, जपवटीधराम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां कमनीयां मृदुहास्या नानालङ्कार भूषिताम्।

मञ्जीर, हार, केयूर, किङ्किणि, रत्नकुण्डल, मण्डिताम्॥

प्रफुल्ल वदनांचारू चिबुकां कान्त कपोलाम् तुगम् कुचाम्।

कोमलाङ्गी स्मेरमुखी श्रीकंटि निम्ननाभि नितम्बनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhita Kamarthe Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Simharudha Ashtabhuja Kushmanda Yashasvinim॥

Bhaswara Bhanu Nibham Anahata Sthitam Chaturtha Durga Trinetram।

Kamandalu, Chapa, Bana, Padma, Sudhakalasha, Chakra, Gada, Japawatidharam॥

Patambara Paridhanam Kamaniyam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam।

Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala, Manditam॥

Praphulla Vadanamcharu Chibukam Kanta Kapolam Tugam Kucham।

Komalangi Smeramukhi Shrikanti Nimnabhi Nitambanim॥

Stotra

दुर्गतिनाशिनी त्वंहि दरिद्रादि विनाशनीम्।

जयंदा धनदा कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

जगतमाता जगतकत्री जगदाधार रूपणीम्।

चराचरेश्वरी कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

त्रैलोक्यसुन्दरी त्वंहि दुःख शोक निवारिणीम्।

परमानन्दमयी, कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

Durgatinashini Tvamhi Daridradi Vinashanim।

Jayamda Dhanada Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥

Jagatamata Jagatakatri Jagadadhara Rupanim।

Charachareshwari Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥

Trailokyasundari Tvamhi Duhkha Shoka Nivarinim।

Paramanandamayi, Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥

Kavacha

हंसरै में शिर पातु कूष्माण्डे भवनाशिनीम्।

हसलकरीं नेत्रेच, हसरौश्च ललाटकम्॥

कौमारी पातु सर्वगात्रे, वाराही उत्तरे तथा,

पूर्वे पातु वैष्णवी इन्द्राणी दक्षिणे मम।

दिग्विदिक्षु सर्वत्रेव कूं बीजम् सर्वदावतु॥

Hamsarai Mein Shira Patu Kushmande Bhavanashinim।

Hasalakarim Netrecha, Hasaraushcha Lalatakam॥

Kaumari Patu Sarvagatre, Varahi Uttare Tatha,

Purve Patu Vaishnavi Indrani Dakshine Mama।

Digvidikshu Sarvatreva Kum Bijam Sarvadavatu॥

Aarti

कूष्माण्डा जय जग सुखदानी। मुझ पर दया करो महारानी॥

पिङ्गला ज्वालामुखी निराली। शाकम्बरी माँ भोली भाली॥

लाखों नाम निराले तेरे। भक्त कई मतवाले तेरे॥

भीमा पर्वत पर है डेरा। स्वीकारो प्रणाम ये मेरा॥

सबकी सुनती हो जगदम्बे। सुख पहुँचती हो माँ अम्बे॥

तेरे दर्शन का मैं प्यासा। पूर्ण कर दो मेरी आशा॥

माँ के मन में ममता भारी। क्यों ना सुनेगी अरज हमारी॥

तेरे दर पर किया है डेरा। दूर करो माँ संकट मेरा॥

मेरे कारज पूरे कर दो। मेरे तुम भंडारे भर दो॥

तेरा दास तुझे ही ध्याए। भक्त तेरे दर शीश झुकाए॥

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons