Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022 Day 3, Maa Chandraghanta Puja: Date, Mantra and Rituals, And Significance

As per scriptures, the four Navratris correspond to four different yugas, the Krita, Treta, Dwapara and Kali. Chaitra Navratri was the predominating festival of Krita Yuga, and Treta yuga preferred Ashadha Gupt Navratri. Similarly, Dwapara yuga held Magha Navratri as important.

Kali Yuga celebrates Sharad Navratri in full fervour and devotion as it happens to be the most prominent Navratri of all. Parvati is the original goddess Durga with nine avatars, out of which each avatar is demarcated for worship on the days of Navratri.

The mode and tradition of rituals depend entirely upon the place and region where it is celebrated.

On the very first day, soon after the Goddess is invoked into the kalasha, Mata Shailputri, the deity for the first Navratri is duly worshipped. On the second day, Goddess Brahmacharini is invoked. But on day 3, Chandraghanta Puja is done. Read on to know more about day 3 of Ashadha Gupt Navratri.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Chandraghanta Puja Date

It is on the third day or Triteeya tithi of Ashadha Gupt Navratri on 02 July 2022 that the devotees begin to worship Maa Chandraghanta.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Chandraghanta Puja Iconography

Goddess Chandraghanta is the personified valour who has a tigress as her vehicle. She wears a crescent-shaped Tika (tilak) on her forehead, that resembles the structure of a bell. This is the reason why she was named Chandraghanta. She has ten arms that carry Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her four left hands and displays varada mudra in her fifth left hand. On her five hands on the right, she carries the lotus flower, Arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four hands and preserves the fifth hand for blessing her devotees with Abhay mudra.

Chandraghanta Puja 2022: Mantra And Rituals

After completing morning rituals, place the idol of Mother Chandraghanta on the chowki, and perform Ganesh Puja initially after which commence the Devi Puja. One can perform Panchopachara puja while reciting the mantras listed below.

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Prarthana Mantra

पिण्डज प्रवरारूढा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता।

प्रसादं तनुते मह्यम् चन्द्रघण्टेति विश्रुता॥

Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta।

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta॥

Devi Stuti

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Dhyana

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

सिंहारूढा चन्द्रघण्टा यशस्विनीम्॥

मणिपुर स्थिताम् तृतीय दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

खङ्ग, गदा, त्रिशूल, चापशर, पद्म कमण्डलु माला वराभीतकराम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां मृदुहास्या नानालङ्कार भूषिताम्।

मञ्जीर, हार, केयूर, किङ्किणि, रत्नकुण्डल मण्डिताम॥

प्रफुल्ल वन्दना बिबाधारा कान्त कपोलाम् तुगम् कुचाम्।

कमनीयां लावण्यां क्षीणकटि नितम्बनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Simharudha Chandraghanta Yashasvinim॥

Manipura Sthitam Tritiya Durga Trinetram।

Khanga, Gada, Trishula, Chapashara, Padma Kamandalu Mala Varabhitakaram॥

Patambara Paridhanam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam।

Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala Manditam॥

Praphulla Vandana Bibadhara Kanta Kapolam Tugam Kucham।

Kamaniyam Lavanyam Kshinakati Nitambanim॥

Stotra

आपदुध्दारिणी त्वंहि आद्या शक्तिः शुभपराम्।

अणिमादि सिद्धिदात्री चन्द्रघण्टे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

चन्द्रमुखी इष्ट दात्री इष्टम् मन्त्र स्वरूपिणीम्।

धनदात्री, आनन्ददात्री चन्द्रघण्टे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

नानारूपधारिणी इच्छामयी ऐश्वर्यदायिनीम्।

सौभाग्यारोग्यदायिनी चन्द्रघण्टे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

Apaduddharini Tvamhi Adya Shaktih Shubhparam।

Animadi Siddhidatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham॥

Chandramukhi Ishta Datri Ishtam Mantra Swarupinim।

Dhanadatri, Anandadatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham॥

Nanarupadharini Ichchhamayi Aishwaryadayinim।

Saubhagyarogyadayini Chandraghante Pranamamyaham॥

Kavacha

रहस्यम् शृणु वक्ष्यामि शैवेशी कमलानने।

श्री चन्द्रघण्टास्य कवचम् सर्वसिद्धिदायकम्॥

बिना न्यासम् बिना विनियोगम् बिना शापोध्दा बिना होमम्।

स्नानम् शौचादि नास्ति श्रद्धामात्रेण सिद्धिदाम॥

कुशिष्याम् कुटिलाय वञ्चकाय निन्दकाय च।

न दातव्यम् न दातव्यम् न दातव्यम् कदाचितम्॥

Rahasyam Shrinu Vakshyami Shaiveshi Kamalanane।

Shri Chandraghantasya Kavacham Sarvasiddhidayakam॥

Bina Nyasam Bina Viniyogam Bina Shapoddha Bina Homam।

Snanam Shauchadi Nasti Shraddhamatrena Siddhidam॥

Kushishyam Kutilaya Vanchakaya Nindakaya Cha।

Na Datavyam Na Datavyam Na Datavyam Kadachitam॥

Aarti

जय माँ चन्द्रघण्टा सुख धाम। पूर्ण कीजो मेरे काम॥

चन्द्र समाज तू शीतल दाती। चन्द्र तेज किरणों में समाती॥

मन की मालक मन भाती हो। चन्द्रघण्टा तुम वर दाती हो॥

सुन्दर भाव को लाने वाली। हर संकट में बचाने वाली॥

हर बुधवार को तुझे ध्याये। श्रद्दा सहित तो विनय सुनाए॥

मूर्ति चन्द्र आकार बनाए। शीश झुका कहे मन की बाता॥

पूर्ण आस करो जगत दाता। कांचीपुर स्थान तुम्हारा॥

कर्नाटिका में मान तुम्हारा। नाम तेरा रटू महारानी॥

भक्त की रक्षा करो भवानी।

Chandraghanta Puja 2022: Bhog

Sweets prepared using cow milk or any kheer can be offered. Otherwise, fruits, coconut, bananas, paan, and supari are the other alternatives. Devotees pray for her blessings while offering the bhog to the Goddess. Light a Diya with camphor and perform aarti. Distribute the prasad to everyone.

Chandraghanta Puja 2022: Significance

Goddess Chandraghanta is peaceful but pre-equipped for battle at the same time. All her weapons are meant to destroy the opponents of her devotees and to establish dharma. It is believed that the sonorous sound from the bell on her forehead strikes terror in the heart of any evil spirit and evicts this negative energy in case her devotees are possessed by them. She particularly likes the Jasmine flower.

While Maa Brahmacharini manifests in the ascetic form of her premarriage days, Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati. Mahagouri began to apply a crescent-shaped tilak on her forehead, soon after her marriage with Lord Shiva because of which she came to be known as Chandraghanta. Goddess Chandraghanta is the ruling deity for the planet Shukra. If Goddess Chandraghanta is placated with worship and prayers, planetary afflictions related to Venus will be eliminated from your horoscope.

Saturday, July 2, 2022, 19:12 [IST]