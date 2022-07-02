Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja: Date, Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

As per the Mahakala Samhita, Navratri is a 9-day long festival that occurs four times a year. Of these, Ashwin and Chaitra Navaratri, are momentous, and popular and are termed as Pratyaksha or visible Navratri.

The other two of Magh and Ashadh months, are celebrated in a strictly secretive manner and hence they have come to be called Gupt Navratris. The nine ferocious forms of Durga are worshipped during these days. Chaitra Navratri, also known as Dussehra is a blend of the spiritual-cultural and religious elements that are highlighted in its rituals and observances. Let us scroll through to get further information.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Brahmacharini Puja Date

Maa Brahmacharini avatar of Durga is worshipped on the second day, the Dwitiya tithi, of Ashadha Gupta on 01 July 2022 of the Navratri season.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Brahmacharini Puja Rituals

Pray to Lord Ganesha to bless your vrat to go obstacle free. Light a lamp with ghee/mustard/sesame oil and place it near Goddess'idol on the peetham. Panchamrit is the chosen bhog variety for Goddess Brahmacharini. You can also offer her fruits, coconuts, bananas, paan and supari, Haldi, and Kumkum in that order. Aartis are sung and devotees bow their heads to the goddess, by doing Karpoorarthi using camphor. After the puja, prasad is distributed. You can invoke Godess Brahmacharini using these mantras.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Mantras To Chant

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥

दधाना कर पद्माभ्यामक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu।

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Perform the Panchopchara puja and offer her the Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham and Naivedyam (bhog).

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Brahmacharini Puja History

Ascetic aspect of Goddess Durga is termed as Goddess Brahmacharini. She is yet another avatar of Parvati Devi who performed a difficult penance in an ascetic form, in a bid to marry Lord Shiva. This day is represented by blue that depicts calm and positive energy.

She looks resplendent with a divinely ascetic aura, holds a kamandalu, japamala, walks barefeet, wears white robes, and governs the planet Mars. She has an immense liking towards jasmine flowers. By intense worship, it is easy to placate Goddess Brahmacharini, especially when you wish to get rid of Mars' evil effects from your horoscope. She is one of the several incarnations of Maa Sati, the wife of Lord Shiva who gave up her life at the homagni, just to uphold the honour of Lord Shiva.

People worship her mainly to be blessed with peace, moksha and soul liberation. For warding off the adverse impact of Mars on your life, you can take refuge in Goddess Brahmacharini. Problems caused by Mars can be got rid of, by worshipping her.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Brahmacharini Puja Significance

Sharan Navaratri is characterized by wider participation of the local people whereas Gupta Navratri is all about Gupt sadhana that should be done in an isolated setting wherein sadhaka invokes Devi in the eerie silence of the midnight and seeks spiritual communion with Goddess Durga. He chants tantric mantras and other powerful stotras that draw Goddess Durga from her abode to the earthly realm.

The elaborate prayers offered in secrecy to Goddess Durga during the nine days of Gupta Navratri include the chanting of Durga Saptashati, a set of verses from the Markhandeya Purana. These mantras explain how Goddess Durga appeared before the deities, who gave all their powers to her to fight with the demon Mahishasura and how Durga Devi triumphed over the evil and slayed the demon.

Dusshera and Gupt Navratri are diametrically different with respect to observances and customs practiced. Shakambhari Utsav is predominantly celebrated on the ashadh Gupt Navaratri, in Banashankari temples. Goddess Durga, when invoked, instills strength, bestows wealth prosperity and envelops the devotee with positivity. It is mandatory to chant the Durga Saptashati as it is one of the primordial lyrics that were created beyond the confines of time and space.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Brahmacharini Puja Aarti Lyrics

Jai Ambe Brahmacharini Mata

Jai Chaturanan priya sukh data

Brahma ji ke mann bhati ho

Gyaan sabhi ko sikhlati ho

Brahma Mantra hai jaap tumhara

Jisko jape sakal sansara

Jay Gayatri Ved ki mata

Jo mann nis din tumhe dhyata

Kami koi rehne na paye

Koi bhi dukh sehne na paye

Uski virati rahe thikane

Jo teri mahima ko jane

Rudraksh ki mala le kar

Jape jo mantra shraddha de kar

Aalas chhod kare gungana

Maa tum usko sukh pahunchana

Brahmacharini tero naam

Purna karo sab mero kaam

Bhakt tere charanon ka pujari

Rakhna laaj meri mahtari

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 17:22 [IST]