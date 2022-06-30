Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022 Day 1: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance, And Puja Mantras Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Ashadh Gupt Navaratri is one of the two Gupt Navaratris, that are not so well known. This Navaratri is performed in a mysterious way. Hence the name Gupt Navaratri. Ashadh Gupt Navratri, sometimes referred to as Gayatri or Shakambari Navaratri occurs in the month of Ashadha (June-July). We have the Ashadha Navaratri and Magha Navaratri, apart from the regular Sharad and Chaitra Navaratri.

The term 'Gupt' means 'secret' or 'mysterious' and as the name itself suggests, it is a significant event for tantric practitioners who do their sadhana in secret. The ten mahavidyas that are governing deities for tantra vidyas, are appeased by tantra sadhanas. This Navaratri arrives at the outset of the monsoon. Let us scroll down to know more.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Shailaputri Puja Date And Time

Gupt Navratri will start on June 20 and will end on 08 July. It starts from the Pratipada (1st day) till the Navami (9th day) in the Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Shailaputri Puja Shubh Muhurat

Shailaputri is worshipped at three different Muhurats, the Abhijeet Muhurat -11:59 am to 12:54 pm, the Vijay Muhurat - 2:44 pm to 3:39 pm and the Godhuli Muhurat - 7:03 pm to 7:29 pm.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Shailaputri Puja: Iconography

Shailaputri means "Daughter of the Himalayas" and Goddess Shailaputri is the reincarnation of Dakshas daughter, Sati, who armour is her Trishul (Trident) in the right hand and a pink lotus on the left, and a beautiful crescent gracing her forehead. She rides on the bull ( vrishabha) as her vehicle which is why she is extolled in stotras as Vrishaaroodha( one who is mounted on a bull). In her previous incarnation, as Sati, she had relinquished her life by entering the homagni, offering herself as sacrifice. Shaila means 'mountain' and 'putri' means 'daughter'. She was born as the daughter of the king of mountains, in her next incarnation as Goddess Parvati.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Shailaputri Puja Rituals

Firstly, bow down to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings for the Navaratri to go on smoothly. Light a ghee/mustard/sesame oil lamp ( diya) and place it on the chowki on which the idol or image of the goddess is placed. Now it is time to invoke Maa Shailaputri through mantras.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Shailaputri Puja Mantras To Chant

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Appease the goddess with a particular category of puja, called the Panchopachara puja. During this event, Gandha, Pushpa, Deepa, Sugandha and Naivedya (bhog) are offered.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Shailaputri Puja Bhog/Naivedya

Milk pudding or kheer is primarily offered; however, one can also prepare prasad with other fruits, or offer coconut with husk, or bananas, paan, and Haldi/Kumkum. Now light camphor and perform karpooraathi, singing aarti bhajan at the same time. Prasad can be distributed at the conclusion of this event.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Shailaputri Puja Significance

Maa Shailaputri is the governing deity for the moon, and any ill effects of moon in the horoscope can be wiped out by worshipping her on this day. Moon, is indicative of good fortune and by worshipping her, any hindrance to your endeavours can be eliminated.

Also referred to as Hemavati, Goddess Shailaputri, due to her significant attributes, is given a special place of prominence. Gupt Navaratri begins with her worship on the very first day of Navaratri and Shailaputri, like Sati, is also married to Lord Shiva. She personifies purity and hence she has a particular affinity with the Jasmine flower.

Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Shailaputri Puja Mantras

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Prarthana -

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Stuti -

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Dhyana -

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥

पूणेन्दु निभाम् गौरी मूलाधार स्थिताम् प्रथम दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

पटाम्बर परिधानां रत्नाकिरीटा नामालंकार भूषिता॥

प्रफुल्ल वन्दना पल्लवाधरां कान्त कपोलाम् तुगम् कुचाम्।

कमनीयां लावण्यां स्नेमुखी क्षीणमध्यां नितम्बनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Punendu Nibham Gauri Muladhara Sthitam Prathama Durga Trinetram।

Patambara Paridhanam Ratnakirita Namalankara Bhushita॥

Praphulla Vandana Pallavadharam Kanta Kapolam Tugam Kucham।

Kamaniyam Lavanyam Snemukhi Kshinamadhyam Nitambanim॥

Stotra -

प्रथम दुर्गा त्वंहि भवसागरः तारणीम्।

धन ऐश्वर्य दायिनी शैलपुत्री प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

त्रिलोजननी त्वंहि परमानन्द प्रदीयमान्।

सौभाग्यरोग्य दायिनी शैलपुत्री प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

चराचरेश्वरी त्वंहि महामोह विनाशिनीं।

मुक्ति भुक्ति दायिनीं शैलपुत्री प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

Prathama Durga Tvamhi Bhavasagarah Taranim।

Dhana Aishwarya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham॥

Trilojanani Tvamhi Paramananda Pradiyaman।

Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham॥

Charachareshwari Tvamhi Mahamoha Vinashinim।

Mukti Bhukti Dayinim Shailaputri Pranamamyaham॥

Kavacha -

ॐकारः में शिरः पातु मूलाधार निवासिनी।

हींकारः पातु ललाटे बीजरूपा महेश्वरी॥

श्रींकार पातु वदने लावण्या महेश्वरी।

हुंकार पातु हृदयम् तारिणी शक्ति स्वघृत।

फट्कार पातु सर्वाङ्गे सर्व सिद्धि फलप्रदा॥

Omkarah Mein Shirah Patu Muladhara Nivasini।

Himkarah Patu Lalate Bijarupa Maheshwari॥

Shrimkara Patu Vadane Lavanya Maheshwari।

Humkara Patu Hridayam Tarini Shakti Swaghrita।

Phatkara Patu Sarvange Sarva Siddhi Phalaprada॥

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 18:56 [IST]