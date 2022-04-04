Just In
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 04 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 24 hrs ago Mars Transit In Aquarius On 07 April 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 1 day ago Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Mango Kesari During The Festival
- 1 day ago Weekly Horoscope, 03 April To 09 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Movies Shaheer Sheikh Shares Lovely Picture Of His Daughter Playing With Mother Ruchikaa; Says ‘Light Of My Life’
- Finance FY23 GDP Growth, Estimated At 7.4 Pc: Ficci
- Sports IPL 2022: What's Wrong With CSK? 4 Reasons For Chennai Super Kings Flop Show
- News Sri Lanka: Nationwide curfew lifted today morning amid economic crisis
- Technology Amazon Daily Spin And Win Quiz Answers For April 4, 2022: Win Up To Rs. 1,00,000
- Automobiles Ather Astonishes With 120% Growth - March 2022 Sales Report
- Education JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2021 Out, Download JKPSC Combined Competitive Mains Call Letter On jkpsc.nic.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Delhi In April
April 2022: Auspicious Wedding Dates And Muhurat In This Month
Every month is exciting and brings new hopes, aspirations, goals and joy. April is here, which is the fourth month, according to the Gregorian Calendar, and therefore, we need to check out how this month is going to work for you. Due to planetary transits, some zodiac signs will face troubles, while others will have a lot of opportunities on their way.
In Hinduism, auspicious time or Shubh muhurat holds immense significance as it refers to the placement of celestial bodies which prove beneficial to an individual and can fetch results that are desirable and promising. Therefore, before beginning any auspicious work, checking shubh muhurat becomes important and is one of the sought after things.
Marriages are considered a divine union and therefore it has a deep meaning in everyone's lives. It means sharing one's life with another by staying in a holy bond be it good or bad moments. People who plan to get married can, therefore, check the necessary spiritual things so that the union stays harmonious and is filled with love and joy always. Therefore, one needs to pick the auspicious date and time before planning a wedding. We have curated a list just for you so that you can fix your marriage dates without any hustle.
Auspicious Wedding Dates In April 2022
- 17 April 2022 (Sunday), Muhurat - 07:17 AM to 05:34 AM,
- 18 April 2022 (Monday)
- 19 April 2022 (Tuesday), Muhurat - 05:02 PM to 01:39 AM
- 20 April 2022 (Wednesday)
- 21 April 2022 (Thursday), Muhurat - 10:22 AM to 09:52 PM
- 22 April 2022 (Friday), Muhurat - 08:14 PM to 05:48 AM
- 23 April 2022 2022 (Saturday), Muhurat - 05:48 AM to 06:54 PM
- 28 April 2022 (Thursday), Muhurat - 04:29 PM to 12:26 AM
- 29 April 2022 (Friday)
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- diet fitnessPre-Wedding Diet Tips For Every Bride And Groom: Foods To Eat And Avoid
- yoga spiritualityIs Getting Married On 22/02/2022 Lucky? Know The Auspicious And Unlucky Wedding Dates Around The World
- bollywood wardrobeKarishma Tanna Wedding: Gorgeous Lehenga Of The Actress Gives A Modern-Day Bride Vibe [PICS]
- skin carePost-Wedding Skincare For Bride, Groom And The Wedding Party
- lifeWhich Smartphone To Buy? Flipkart and Sima Aunty Help You #FindYourMatch!
- bollywood wardrobeKatrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In Pristine White Ruffled Saree As She Attends Her Pre-Wedding Function!
- festivalsAuspicious Hindu Wedding Dates In December 2021 For 'Shubh Vivah'
- make up tipsDisha Parmar Steals The Show With Her Soft And Glowing Bridal Makeup; Here’s The Step-By-Step Guide
- make up tipsRahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding: The Bride-To-Be’s Mehendi Look Is All About Cute Hairstyle And Pink Makeup
- bollywood wardrobeNewly Wed Yami Gautam Looks ‘Simply Happy’ In Her Beautiful Printed Maxi Dress; Know It’s Price Inside!
- bollywood wardrobeJanhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Divas Exude Comfy Vibes In Their Monsoon-Perfect White Breezy Dresses
- bollywood wardrobeSherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Shines Bright In Her Summer-Inspired Affordable Yellow Saree; Know It’s Price!