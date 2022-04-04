April 2022: Auspicious Wedding Dates And Muhurat In This Month Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Every month is exciting and brings new hopes, aspirations, goals and joy. April is here, which is the fourth month, according to the Gregorian Calendar, and therefore, we need to check out how this month is going to work for you. Due to planetary transits, some zodiac signs will face troubles, while others will have a lot of opportunities on their way.

In Hinduism, auspicious time or Shubh muhurat holds immense significance as it refers to the placement of celestial bodies which prove beneficial to an individual and can fetch results that are desirable and promising. Therefore, before beginning any auspicious work, checking shubh muhurat becomes important and is one of the sought after things.

Marriages are considered a divine union and therefore it has a deep meaning in everyone's lives. It means sharing one's life with another by staying in a holy bond be it good or bad moments. People who plan to get married can, therefore, check the necessary spiritual things so that the union stays harmonious and is filled with love and joy always. Therefore, one needs to pick the auspicious date and time before planning a wedding. We have curated a list just for you so that you can fix your marriage dates without any hustle.

Auspicious Wedding Dates In April 2022

17 April 2022 (Sunday), Muhurat - 07:17 AM to 05:34 AM,

18 April 2022 (Monday)

19 April 2022 (Tuesday), Muhurat - 05:02 PM to 01:39 AM

20 April 2022 (Wednesday)

21 April 2022 (Thursday), Muhurat - 10:22 AM to 09:52 PM

22 April 2022 (Friday), Muhurat - 08:14 PM to 05:48 AM

23 April 2022 2022 (Saturday), Muhurat - 05:48 AM to 06:54 PM

28 April 2022 (Thursday), Muhurat - 04:29 PM to 12:26 AM

29 April 2022 (Friday)

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:00 [IST]