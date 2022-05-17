Apara Ekadashi 2022: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Mantra Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

Ekadashi date has special significance in Hinduism. There is two Ekadashi tithi every month. Accordingly, there are 24 Ekadashi dates in a year. This day is said to be the best for worshipping Lord Vishnu. In order to get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi along with Shri Hari, worship is done on this day with full rituals.

Apara Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month. It is also known as Achala Ekadashi. It is believed that the person who observes the Apara Ekadashi fast with a sincere heart, gets freedom from sufferings in life and also improves his financial condition. Know about this year's Apara Ekadashi date, puja muhurta, worship method and special mantras.

Apara Ekadashi 2022: Date And Time

Starting of Ekadashi Tithi: 25 May 2022 from 10:32 am on Wednesday. The end of Ekadashi will be on Thursday, 26 May at 10:54 am. The Apara or Achala Ekadashi fast will be observed on 26 May 2022, Thursday. The Ekadashi fasting time will be from Friday, 27 May from 5:30 am to 8:05 am. This year Ayushman Yoga will be formed on the occasion of Apara Ekadashi. According to experts, this yoga is very auspicious. Worship performed during this period brings blessings of good health and long life.

Apara Ekadashi 2022: Puja Method

Get up in Brahma Muhurta on the day of Apara Ekadashi. Clean the house. After that take a bath and wear clean clothes. Cleanse the place of worship at home and take a vow of fasting. Now install a statue or picture of Lord Vishnu by putting a yellow-coloured seat. Now light a lamp and show them incense, incense sticks by offering flowers, akshat. Sing the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Mother Parvati. Listen to the story of Ekadashi.

On the next day, do the Parana on time and according to your ability, give donations and perform charitable works and help the needy.

Apara Ekadashi 2022: Significance

There is a religious belief that Apara Ekadashi vrat katha was narrated by Lord Krishna to Yudhishthira. Devotees believe that one who observes this vrat, their sins wash away and they get rid of their past and present karmas. Also, it helps one to walk on the path of righteousness, gain wealth and achieve success. One can also attain moksha by doing this thoroughly. As per the scriptures and ancient religious texts, the benefits of observing this vrat katha is equivalent to bathing in the Holy Ganges water in the Karthik month by observing Achla Ekadashi fast.

Apara Ekadashi 2022: Mantras To Chant And Their Meanings

Mantra 1: विष्णु मूल मंत्र

ॐ नमोः नारायणाय॥

Meaning: A Nayarana mantra dedicated to the deity, which can free a human of all their sins and fill life with joy.

Mantra 2: भगवते वासुदेवाय मंत्र

ॐ नमोः भगवते वासुदेवाय॥

Meaning: According to the Puranas, this mantra is believed to be the original mantra of Lord Vishnu and something he is fond of and is chanted by devotees to remember remember Vishnu. It is said that devotees Prahlad and Dhruva also received the blessings of the Lord by chanting this mantra.

Mantra 3: विष्णु गायत्री मंत्र

ॐ श्री विष्णवे च विद्महे

वासुदेवाय धीमहि।

तन्नो विष्णुः प्रचोदयात्॥

Meaning: By chanting this Vishnu Gayatri Mantra maintaining the strict rules, a person can get freedom from all their miseries and pain.

Mantra 4: श्री विष्णु मंत्र

मंगलम भगवान विष्णुः, मंगलम गरुणध्वजः। मंगलम पुण्डरी काक्षः, मंगलाय तनो हरिः॥

Meaning: This is Mangalam Lord Vishnu Mantra which is also known as Vishnu Mantra. It is recited to please Lord Vishnu and by chanting this, devotees request Lord Vishnu to bless them always.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:30 [IST]