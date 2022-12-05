Anvadhan 2022: Date, Meaning Of Agnihotra, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Vaishnavaites (devotees of Lord Vishnu) are known to perform a homa or havan called Agnihotra, which has great significance in Hinduism. They observe a day-long fast from morning to evening till they sight the moon and break the fast after the havan concludes in the evening. The last part of this ritual is to refuel the burning flame inside the homa kund and keep it burning for that entire day.

Inhaling the fumes that are emitted in this process of Agnihotra is believed to keep many diseases at bay. Anvadhan literally means " to Keep the fire burning." Anvadhan is observed on Purnima, full moon day and Amavasya. Know more about this auspicious day.

Anvadhan 2022: Date

This year 2022. the auspicious day is being observed on 07 December. This festival is considered to be important among those of the Vaishnava Sampradaya. Anvadhan is observed to fulfil the objectives of universal peace and prosperity.

Anvadhan 2022: Meaning Of Agnihotra

Agnihotra removes pollutants from the atmosphere and neutralizes harmful radiation emitted from it. The cleansed atmosphere provides nourishment to plant life. The ghee that is thrust into the atmosphere blends in with the soil making it moist.

The vedic Agnihotra process involves preparing a small fire with dried cow-dung cakes in a copper pyramid of prescribed dimensions and putting some grains of rice and ghee into the fire exactly at sunrise and sunset while chanting two mantras. Agnihotra can be performed by anyone, irrespective of all differences and discriminations, including men women and children. Agnihotra is meant for everyone.

Anvadhan 2022: Significance

It is an inauspicious sign of trouble if the flame of the homa or havan extinguishes on its own after the havan is concluded. So they take care to see that fuel is added at the end of the event to just ensure that there are no on towards incidents regarding the burning of the flame. Vaishnavas fast for the entire day in honour of their God Vishnu.

Anvadhan will be observed on 07 December while Ishti the other significant ritual will commence on 08 December.

There are several rituals associated with this event and devotees follow the ritualistic observances and Vidhi associated with this.

The prayers they conduct on this day are directed at world peace and prosperity as well for individual progress. They firmly believe that fasting on these day holy days will grant their specific desires as well as bring good fortune to the world.

Agnihotra is another name for Honam or Havan, which is one of the most significant Hindu customs which are performed during puja or other festive events.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Monday, December 5, 2022, 17:05 [IST]