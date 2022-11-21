Annapurna Jayanti 2022: Know About Date, Timings, Iconography, Legend, Rituals And Remedies Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Annapurna Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Annapurna, the avatar of Parvati, on the full moon day of the 'Margashirsha' month as per the traditional Hindu Calendar in the month of December.

To eradicate money and grains deficit at home, the families struck with poverty perform the Annapurna puja to ensure sufficient comforts to live an acceptable life. This festival is all women-oriented and celebrated with ritualistic observances as per the regional traditional preferences. West Bengal celebrates this festival in the Chaitra month whereas it is predominantly observed on the Chaturthi of the Durga Navaratri festival in the Southern regions of India.

The celebrations take on a vibrant note, displaying otherworldly piety and exuberance. While Lord Shiva uplifts his devotees by blessing them with liberation in Kashi, Goddess Annapurna is the mother who sustains her devotees with basic amenities including food and water. Read on to know more.

Annapurna Jayanti 2022: Date And Time

This year, Annapurna Jayanti will be celebrated on 8 December 2022.

Sun rises on 07 December 2022 at 08:59 am.

Sun sets on 07 December 2022 at 05:36 pm.

Purnima Tithi Begins on 07 December 2022 at 08:01 am.

Purnima Tithi Ends on 08 December 2022 at 09:38 am.

Annapurna Jayanti 2022: Iconography

Annapurna Devi is seen as dewy and petal-soft complexioned with three eyes and a crescent on her forehead. She is seen seated on the golden throne in a cheerful disposition decorated with ornaments. On her left hand, she holds a gem-studded pot full of grains, and on the right, she holds a ladle made of gems.

Annapurna Mantra To Chant

ॐ ह्रीं अन्नपूर्णायै नम:॥

Annapurna Jayanti 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

As per the legends, once, when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were playing a game of dice, they fell into disagreement over a spiritual concept. As per Lord Shiva, everything in this world, including food was a hallucination.

Goddess Parvati, furious over his opinion, left Kailasha and that caused famine and drought in the world. With the whole world, getting desolate, and languishing without food, Parvati proved her point, about how important food is to the daily life and sustenance of people. It was at this juncture, that Lord Vishnu and Brahma prayed to Goddess Parvati to assume the Annapurneshwari avatar and save the world from the major food crisis. Goddess Parvati instantly revived the world back to its original form by providing sufficient quantities of food and water, helping the world resume its normal life.

Annapurna Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

Rise in the early hours, complete your daily morning bath, tidy the kitchen after which you must worship the cooking stove with turmeric, Kumkum, rice, flowers, incense and lamps.

Sanctify the interiors of home by sprinkling Ganga Jal.

Now in the eastern side inside your house, spread a red cloth upon which place a heap of grains and a photo of Goddess Annapurneshwari in it.

Place a copper kalash with water, on the grain heap. Coconut and ashoka leaves should be placed now on the copper Kalash. Worship the gas stove by lighting a diya dipped in cow ghee. Also, perform dhooparati.

Apply Tilak to Maa Annapurna using Roli, Mehendi and red flowers.

Place Akshat and flowers on the gas stove and offer coriander leaves to Goddess Annapurna Devi.

Chant the Annapurneshwari mantra for 108 times.

Worship the Goddess with 'Shodashopachar' after which devotees offer 'Annabhishekam' to the Goddess.

Women fast on this day by following nirjal upavas the parana for which is done during the night after worshipping Goddess Annapurna.

Reciting 'Annapurna Devi Ashtakam' is deemed to be highly auspicious on this day.

"Om Hring Annapurnay Namah" . After chanting this mantra, meditate on Maa Annapurna and pray to her to bless your home and hearth with the best of comforts and luxuries.

. After chanting this mantra, meditate on Maa Annapurna and pray to her to bless your home and hearth with the best of comforts and luxuries. Now the mantra source should be recited, aarti and story of Maa Annapurna must be read out aloud.

The worship of Goddess Annapurna should always be conducted at the Brahma Muhurta or in the evening.

Women who worship her should wear saris with red, yellow or white hues.

Durva and Tulsi must never be offered to Goddess Annapurna during the time of worship.

Annapurna Jayanti 2022: Remedies

Practice chanting the above mantra 108 times ( "Om Hring Annapurnay Namah" ) to achieve prosperity and peace. Those harmless beings who worship her in deep faith will never have a dearth of food, grains and water.

Offering seven types of grains barley, wheat, gram, moong, sawan, urad and kakun to Goddess Annapurna and later feeding them to the birds, removes poverty. These grains are said to represent the seven planets, donating which the malefic effects of the inauspicious planets are mitigated.

On the day of the festival, one must offer dry whole coriander to Goddess and keep it hidden in the kitchen the next day. The shortage of food never befalls you.

