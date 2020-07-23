Andal Jayanti 2020: Here’s The Muhurat, Rituals and Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Andal Jayanti is a significant festival observed in Tamil Nadu, India. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Andal, an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. The day is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Andal. The festival goes on for 10 days and is also known as Aadi Pooram. This year the festival will be observed on 24 July 2020. To know more about this festival, read the following article.

Muhurat Of Andal Jayanti

The festival is celebrated during the Aadi month. This is one of the months according to the Tamil calendar. The sunrise on this day will be at 5:58 am whereas the sunset will be at 07:08 pm. The puja will be performed during the Pooram Nakshatram which will begin at 05:44 pm on 23 July 2020 whereas the Nakshatra muhurat will end at 04:03 pm on 24 July 2020.

Rituals

On this day, people wake up early and begin the preparations for the 10-day festival.

Women decorate their houses with flowers, leaves and kolam (rangoli).

Goddess Andal is offered lotus flower, red colour and kalkandu rice. Devotees make sure to offer these things to the deity and worship her.

While in the temples, the idol of Goddess Andal is adorned with silk, gold jewellery and garland.

Traditional music is played and the Goddess is offered offerings prepared by the people.

In the end, aarti is performed and prasad is distributed among the people.

Significance

It is a 10-day festival that is observed with full dedication and devotion in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

During this festival, people visit the temples of Lord Vishnu and offer prayers to him.

For the 10-days, people worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with utmost dedication.

On the 10th day, Goddess Andal and Lord Ranganathswamy are married according to the rituals.