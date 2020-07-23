ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andal Jayanti 2020: Here’s The Muhurat, Rituals and Significance Of This Festival

    By

    Andal Jayanti is a significant festival observed in Tamil Nadu, India. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Andal, an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. The day is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Andal. The festival goes on for 10 days and is also known as Aadi Pooram. This year the festival will be observed on 24 July 2020. To know more about this festival, read the following article.

    Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020: Muhurat, Rituals and Significance Of This Day

    Muhurat Of Andal Jayanti

    The festival is celebrated during the Aadi month. This is one of the months according to the Tamil calendar. The sunrise on this day will be at 5:58 am whereas the sunset will be at 07:08 pm. The puja will be performed during the Pooram Nakshatram which will begin at 05:44 pm on 23 July 2020 whereas the Nakshatra muhurat will end at 04:03 pm on 24 July 2020.

    Rituals

    • On this day, people wake up early and begin the preparations for the 10-day festival.
    • Women decorate their houses with flowers, leaves and kolam (rangoli).
    • Goddess Andal is offered lotus flower, red colour and kalkandu rice. Devotees make sure to offer these things to the deity and worship her.
    • While in the temples, the idol of Goddess Andal is adorned with silk, gold jewellery and garland.
    • Traditional music is played and the Goddess is offered offerings prepared by the people.
    • In the end, aarti is performed and prasad is distributed among the people.

    Significance

    • It is a 10-day festival that is observed with full dedication and devotion in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
    • During this festival, people visit the temples of Lord Vishnu and offer prayers to him.
    • For the 10-days, people worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with utmost dedication.
    • On the 10th day, Goddess Andal and Lord Ranganathswamy are married according to the rituals.

    More FESTIVAL News

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue