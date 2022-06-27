Anant Chaturdashi Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Anantha Chaturdashi or Anant Chaudas is a festival observed commemorating the Lord of the three worlds, the Maha Vishnu. It is one of the most significant festivals that the pious Hindus observe. This auspicious day, with its arrival on the 14th day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month, as per the Hindu Panchang, fosters a sense of unity and fraternity amongst human beings.

Ganesh Visarjan is also done on the same day as the Ananta vrat. Devotees revel in the mystical, and spirited chants that send them into paroxysms of joy, that are inspired by rituals, the processions, the pujas and the elaborate worship. Scroll down the article to know more about this day.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Date And Time

Ananth Chaturdashi will be observed on Friday 09 September 2022 and spans about 11 hours and 42 minutes. Puja mahurat falls between 06:24 am to 06:07 pm. The Anant Chaturdashi tithi begins at 09:02 pm on 08 September 2022 and ends at 06:07 pm on 09 September 2022.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Rituals

Wake up early and complete your morning rituals. Place the Vishnu idol in the lying position. Perform pujas to Vishnu, Krishna, and Satya Narayana. Pour Yamuna water into a Kalash and tie it with a thread with fourteen knots. Offer 14 flowers, 14 fruits, 14 dry fruits, and 14 types of leaves to the idol. Using Durva grass, make a form of serpent-shaped Ananta. Keep a day's fast and conclude puja after aarti. The next day, break the fast via Parana Kriya Yoga.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Celebrations

An earnest devotee feels that this vrat of Maha Vishnu can pull them out of difficulties and adverse situations. Shayna form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped. This is a dormant posture that Maha Vishnu displays just before he begins the process of creation.

To the people of Bihar and Eastern UP, this festival is linked to the Ksheersagar and Ananta forms of Vishnu. Fourteen tilaks are applied on a wooden plank upon which fourteen puri (fried wheat bread) and fourteen Pua (deep-fried sweet wheat bread) are placed along with a bowl of Panchamrit which symbolises Kshirsagar. A thread knotted fourteen times, is wrapped on a cucumber and swirled five times in Panchamrit. Men tie this thread later, on their right arm, whereas women tie it on their left arm. The Ananta thread is removed after the passing of fourteen days.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

The legend around the vrat of Anatha Chaturdashi dates back to the age of Mahabharata (between the 3rd century BCE and the 3rd century CE). The descendants of King Kuru who fought against the Pāṇḍavas in the Battle of Kurukṣetra, Kauravas, and the Pandavas (the five sons of King Pandu) had a gambling match between themselves.

The Kauravas won by deceit because of which Pandavas lost their kingdom and possessions and were also sent into exile per the verdict of the game. After spending some time in severe hardship and penury, they meet Lord Krishna whom they ask for relief from their plight and retrieval of their possessions. Lord agrees and guides them through the rituals of Anantha Chaturdashi vrat, which was the only lifesaving antidote for Pandava's troubles. Lord Krishna goes on to explain everything about Ananta who is one of the powerful avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Vishnu is known as Anantha for very significant reasons. It means one who has no end (anantha), no beginning (anaadhi) and beyond the cycle of life and death. He is at such a distance that only our prayers can reach Him. He is not impressed with one's personality, achievements, or one's cartload of sufferings on the earth, but He is impressed by one's devotion (bhakti), surrender, and the lessons that one learns from experiences on the earth. Hence, puja dedicated to Him must be done with immense devotion and utmost care so that his blessings will flow in one's direction. Yudhishtira bows his head in amazement and pledges to follow the vrat sincerely with all his devotional might. He soon retrieved his lost empire and lived happily.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Significance

Devotees worship Lord Vishnu in his original form as a creator. Maha Vishnu created 14 lokas and assumed 14 avatars, for those lokas (realms). This is primarily the reason why this fast is observed on this day, in order to please Mahavishnu. This fast and puja ritual ensures bliss, contentment, and wish fulfilment if it is followed by Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra. If the vrat is performed earnestly, health and prosperity will be received in abundance by them. Money and prosperity are believed to be the prime need of a human being. Tales with Leela of Mahavishnu are read out by all the family members.

Image sources: Pixabay