Ananta Chaturdashi 2022: Check Out Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Date, Puja Time And Significance Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

One of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar, Anantha Chaturdashi marks the day when Lord Vishnu is worshipped in an endless/eternal (anant) form. On this very day, Lord Ganesha is also worshipped. This auspicious day falls on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi tithi) of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha (bright phase of the lunar cycle in Bhadrapada month) and therefore, as per the Gregorian calendar, the festival will be observed on 09 September.

It is on this very day, that people who worship Lord Vishnu and the ones who observe Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja, immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in a waterbody and bid him farewell, which we also know as Ganesha Visarjan. Scroll down the article to know more about Ananta Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Date And Timings

This year, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on 19 September. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 5:59 AM on 19 September and ends at 5:28 AM on 20 September.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Puja Muhurat

Anant Chaturdashi on Friday, September 9, 2022

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat - 06:03 AM to 06:07 PM

Duration - 12 Hours 04 Mins

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 09:02 PM on Sep 08, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:07 PM on Sep 09, 2022

Also, 9 September 2022 is the date when Ganesh Visarjan will be performed in India.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: History And Significance

The inception of Anant Chaturdashi is said to have existed since the beginning of the universe. Legend has it that Lord Vishu created Lord Brahma from a Lotus blossoming out of his navel. Therefore, the name Anant Padmanadhaswamy. There is also a temple Anant Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram (the city of Lord Ananta) in Kerala, which is dedicated to this form of Lord Vishnu.

Devotees believe that Lord Vishu is in a deep state of Yogic sleep (Yoga Nidra) during the Chaturmas period, which consists of four months- Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Karthik. Therefore, during these months he rests on the body of Shesha Naag or Adi Shesha (his five hooded serpent) under the cosmic ocean (Kshira Sagara) for four consecutive months. Since Lord Vishu rests in a reclining position, therefore, this posture is known as Ananta Shayanam. Also, people who worship Lord Ganesha and perform his puja, carry out the Visarjan rituals on this auspicious day. This day also signifies that the arrival and departure of Lord Ganesha will go on forever. People spend this day with a lot of enthusiasm by distributing sweets and organising grand feasts.