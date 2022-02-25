Amalaki Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Amala Ekadashi holds a lot of significance in the Hindu community. It is on this day that Lord Vishnu and Amla tree are worshipped on this auspicious day. This Ekadashi falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi. According to the Gregorian Calendar, it is observed either in February or March. On the day of Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu is worshipped sitting under the gooseberry tree.

Devotees visit Goddess Annapurna on this day because it is believed to be the origin of the Amla tree. When Ekadashi falls in Shukla Paksha of Falgun month, it is called Rangbhari and Amalaki Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is also known as Amla Ekadashi, Rangbhari Ekadashi and Amalaka Ekadashi.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time

Amalaki Ekadashi falls on Monday, 14 March 2022. On 15 March, Parana time will be from 05:46 am to 08:10 am. On Parana Day, Dwadashi End Moment is at 13:12. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 10:21 am on 13 March 2022. The Ekadashi Tithi ends - at 12:05 pm on 14 March 2022.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals

In a Hindu mythological text, Padma Purana, it is mentioned that gooseberry needs to be worshipped, it has to be boiled as well. One needs to take bath with gooseberry water, have gooseberry as food. Not just that, one needs to donate gooseberry as well. Devotees believe that on this day if fast is kept then all their sins get destroyed and the soul gets cleansed.

On the morning of Amalaki Ekadashi, one needs to wake up at dawn and then take a holy dip in the Ganges. After taking bath, the day is started by offering water to the Sun God. 'Om Suryay Namah' mantra is chanted at least 108 times.

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on this day at home or at any temple.

The conch shell is also used while worshipping the deities. Saffron is mixed with milk in the conch to anoint Lord Vishnu.

During the worship, the Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya mantra is chanted at least 108 times.

Fasting is done for Lord Vishnu and only once a day, a devotee will be allowed to eat fruits.

Food is offered to a Brahmin on this day. Also, grains and money need to be donated to someone needy or poor.

After sunset, a lamp or a diya is lit near a Tulsi plant (which must not be touched in the evening) and do circumambulation.

Also, the Gooseberry plant is planted in any temple and is then worshipped by the devotees.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2022: Remedies To Follow

On the auspicious day of Amalaki Ekadashi, one needs to wake up early in the morning, take a holy dip in the Ganges and cleanse themselves.

After wearing clean clothes, devotees need to worship Lord Vishnu with a pure heart and dedication.

At night recite the lines from the Bhagavad Gita and perform Bhajan-Kirtan.

Donate money, grains to the poor or needy person or do charity as per your capacity.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2022: History And Significance

A mythological text, Skanda Purana also mentions the importance of Ekadashi fasting. The eleventh date of this Hindu calendar is called Ekadashi, which comes twice a month. It is also known as 'Hari Din' and 'Hari Vasar' as per the Puranas.

It is believed that one gets desired merits. Devotees who do not observe this fast, can offer Amla (Indian Gooseberry) to Lord Vishnu and then accept it themselves. Single coconut is also offered to the Lord on this day and after the puja or worship is done, one needs to tie a coconut in a yellow cloth and keep it with you.

A cotton thread is wrapped around the trunk of a gooseberry tree on this day and a ghee lamp or diya is lit. With 21 fresh yellow flowers, a garland is wrapped and offered to Lord Vishnu. Then khoya (sweets) is offered to Lord Narasimha.

In Hinduism, it is believed that deities reside in Amla and Peepal trees. There is also a belief that Lord Vishu gave birth to Lord Brahma for the creation of the universe, and at the same time, he gave birth to the Gooseberry tree. This is the reason why Amla or Gooseberry tree is worshipped during Amalaki Ekadashi. Also, it is believed that amla is the favourite fruit of Lord Vishnu.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 6:00 [IST]