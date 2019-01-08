Kumbh Mela 2019: Shahi Snan Dates Of Ardh Kumbh 2019 In Prayag

The Allahabad Kumbh Mela is one of the most popular religious events where the devotees from across the globe come to take a holy bath in the river. It is organised at four main places, i.e., Prayag, Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain. Kumbh Mela is only held at the same place at a difference of twelve years.

This year the Kumbh Mela 2019 will be held at Prayag in Uttar Pradesh from 14 January to 4 March. Amidst the wonderful miracles performed by Hindu saints, the event is known for performing sacred baths in order to attain salvation. Ideally, there are going to be eight dates when the sacred bath can be performed. Given below is the list of dates considered for Shahi Snaan. Take a look.