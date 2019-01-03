List Of Purnima Dates 2019

Each month is divided into two fortnights. While one fortnight ends with an Amavasya or no moon, the other ends with Purnima or full moon. With at least one Purnima in each month, there are approximately twelve Purnimas in a year (there are two Amavasyas in a month sometimes).

A Purnima is the most significant day of the month. It is said that the environment is filled with positive energy on a Purnima day. It is considered auspicious to perform or begin with any new venture on an Amavasya. Here is the list of all the Purnimas falling in the year 2019. Take a look.

