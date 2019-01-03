List Of Purnima Dates 2019

Each month is divided into two fortnights. While one fortnight ends with an Amavasya or no moon, the other ends with Purnima or full moon. With at least one Purnima in each month, there are approximately twelve Purnimas in a year (there are two Amavasyas in a month sometimes).
A Purnima is the most significant day of the month. It is said that the environment is filled with positive energy on a Purnima day. It is considered auspicious to perform or begin with any new venture on an Amavasya. Here is the list of all the Purnimas falling in the year 2019. Take a look.
January
Paush Shukla Purnima will be observed on 21 January 2019. Purnima will begin at 2.19 pm on 20 January and will end at 10.46 am on 21 January.
February
Magha Shukla Purnima will be observed on Tuesday, 19 February 2019. It will be observed from 1.11 am on 19 February to 9.23 pm on 19 February.
March
Phalgun Shukla Purnima shall be observed on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 which will begin at 10.45 am on 20 March and will continue till 7.12 am on 21 March. The same day will also be observed as Phalgun Shukla Purnima Vrat.
April
Chaitra Shukla Purnima will be observed on Friday, 19 April 2019. It will be observed from 7.26 pm on 18 April to 4.41 pm on 19 April.
May
The Purnima of May month will be observed on Saturday, 18 May 2019. It will begin at 4.11 am on 18 May and will end at 2.41 am on 19 May. It will be known as Vaishakh Shukla Purnima.
June
Purnima of June month will be observed from 2.02 pm on 16 June to 2.00 pm on 17 June. This Purnima of 17 June 2019 can be called Jyeshtha Shukla Purnima.
July
Purnima to be observed in July will be called Ashadh Shukla Purnima and it will be observed on Tuesday, 16 July from 1.48 am to 3.08 am on 17 July.
August
The Purnima falling in August will be Shravana Shukla Purnima. This will begin at 3.45 pm on 14 August and will end at 5.59 pm on 15 August.
September
Bhadrapad Shukla Purnima will be observed in September. Beginning at 7.35 am on 13 September, it will continue till 10.02 am on 14 September.
October
Ashwin Shukla Purnima will be observed on 13 October. It will begin at 12.36 am on this day and will end at 2.38 am on 14 October.
November
Kartik Shukla Purnima will occur on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. Starting from 6.02 pm on 11 November, this Purnima will continue till 7.04 pm on 12 November.
