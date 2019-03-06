ENGLISH

    Phulera Dooj: A Festival Dedicated To Lord Krishna

    By Ishi

    Phulera Dooj falls on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun as per the Hindu calendar. It corresponds to March - April as per the Gregorian calendar.

    This year, it will be observed on 8 March, Friday. Lord Krishna is the prime deity on this day. This festival is also known as the festival of flowers.

    Phulera Dooj 2019 Auspicious Timings

    On 8 March, Phulera Dooj, the sunrise and sunset timings would be 6.46 am and 6.29 am respectively. Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 11.44 pm on 7 March and will continue till 1.34 am on 9 March.

    Marks The Beginning Of Holi Celebrations

    The festival always falls between Vasant Panchami and Holi. It is said that Lord Krishna and others in his village used to start their preparations for Holi from this day. This festival is much similar to Holi, the only difference being that flowers are used in it instead of colours as devotees play with flowers at Krishna temples.

    Lord Krishna Temples And Idols Are Decorated

    The festival is mainly celebrated in North India. The temples of Lord Krishna are decorated with flowers. Even the idol of Lord Krishna is decorated with flowers. He is adorned with white-coloured clothes and a piece of cloth with Holi colours wrapped at one corner of it, is tied around the waist of Lord Krishna. Holi colours are applied to the idol. This colour, however, is removed after the Shayan Bhog that happens in the evening.

    Variety Of Dishes Prepared As Prasad

    A variety of sweet and spicy dishes are prepared on this day. These food items are first offered to Lord Krishna and then distributed among the devotees as prasad. The devotees sing prayers and songs of praise in temples for the entire day. Sandhya Aarti and a few other rituals take place in the temple in the evening.

    Phulera Dooj - An Auspicious Day

    While Phulera Dooj marks the beginning of Holi preparations, it is also believed to be a very auspicious day for performing all religious events. While on other days we have to look for a Shubh Muhurat for conducting a religious event, the entire day is considered auspicious on Phulera Dooj. Hence, starting a new venture on this day is also believed to be auspicious.

     

