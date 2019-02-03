ENGLISH

Never Do These Five Things On Mauni Amavasya

By Ishi

Mauni Amavasya will be observed on 4 February, Monday. It being a Monday, is considered to be an auspicious occurrence. It is said that observing a fast is considered to bring lots if benefits to the devotees. It is a highly auspicious day for making donations as well.

However, there are some things that we should never do on a Mauni Amavasya. Given below is the list of dive things one should never do on a Mauni Amavasya. Take a look.

Waking Up Late

Hindu scriptures highly emphasize on waking up during the early hours that is between 4 am to 6 am, that is before sunrise. It is said that waking up late is a trait of the demons. Such habits attract negative energies towards a person. These negative energies are also more predominant on an Amavasya. Hence, it is advisable that one does not sleep till late on Mauni Amvaysa.
Getting up early, one should take bath and offer prayers to God. One should not speak. You can add black sesame seeds in the water keep for bathing.

No Physical Relations

Because of the same reason, that negative energies are predominant on this day, it is also advised that a couple should not make physical relations on this day. It is believed that a baby born due to a union made on this day, might be born with physical deformities.

Do Not Displease The Ancestors

Mauni Amavasya is a day when we should try to please our ancestors. People adopt various methods for pleasing them. They even adopt remedies for asking them for forgiveness of various mistakes committed intentionally or unintentionally. However, not many people know that anger is one of the things that displease the ancestors. Hence, one should try not to be angry on this day. Violence should also be avoided.

Disrespecting The Unprivileged

While it is a day when donations are considered of prime importance, disrespecting, hurting or humiliating the needy might bring the wrath of God. Hence, one should try to be considerate towards them, not just on Amavasya but always in fact.

Standing Under Certain Trees

Another very common belief is that negative energies prevail around the banyan, mehendi and a Peepal tree (Peepal tree not in a temple). They become predominant on Amavasya. Hence, it is advised that one should not go under these trees on this day. Moreover, the significance of chanting God's name also increases.

