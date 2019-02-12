ENGLISH

    Masik Karthigai Vrat Story, Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rules and Benefits

    By

    Masik Karthigai falls on the eighth day during Paush month. This is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated in Tamil Nadu. It is also known as the Deepam festival. Lord Subramanya is the primary deity of this festival. Read on to know the benefits and rituals associated with this festival. The day is also associated with the worship of Lord Subramanya, also known as Lord Murugan by some and Lord Karthikeya by others. Lord Subramanya is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the brother of Lord Ganesha.

    Array

    Significance Of Masik Karthigai

    It is said that Lord Shiva had appeared as a flame before Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma on this day, to make them realise his prowess when each of them believed that they were individually superior to the other two. While the main festival of Masik Karthigai is celebrated once in a year, the day is observed every month, as a fasting day.

    It is said that Lord Shiva gets pleased when the devotees observe this festival. It is one of the oldest festivals celebrated by the Tamil Hindus. The streets can be seen lit up and shining with lights of Diyas. That is one reason why the festival is also known as Karthigai Deepam festival. The day can also be associated with the day when the constellation Kritika is predominant in the sky.

    Array

    February Masik Karthigai

    Masik Karthigai fast in February will be observed on 13 February. The sunrise on this day will happen at 7.05 am and the sunset at 6.06 pm. The moon will rise at 12.03 pm itself and will remain within sight in India till 1.45 am on 14 February. While Ashtami Tithi will remain till 3.46 pm, the Nakshatra Karthigai would be predominant till 10.28 pm in the sky.

    Array

    Masik Karthigai Fasting Procedure

    The devotees should get up early during the day and take bath during Brahma Muhurat. After this, the Puja should be performed before the idol of Lord Subramanya. It is observed as a day-long fast. While devotees can observe a complete fast without eating anything the entire day, the fast can also be observed by eating fruits once during the day and taking liquids.

    Array

    Masik Karthigai Fast Benefits

    It is said that observing this fast helps fulfil many wishes of the devotees such as the incurable diseases get cured by the blessings of Lord Subramanya. The devotee stays protected from various other forms of evils as well. The enemies can never cause any hindrance in the life of the devotees. With the worship of Lord Subramanya, the devotees also get the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

    Array

    Masik Karthigai Fast Story

    A story goes according to which Goddess Durga waged a war against Mahishasura. By killing the demon, the Goddess had committed the sin of Jeev Hatya caused by killing a living being. To get rid of the sin, the Goddess observed these fasts and she was relieved from the sin. It is said that it is highly beneficial if the fast can be observed for twelve years. The fast should ideally be observed for a period of six months.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
