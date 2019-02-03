Mahoday Yog On Mauni Amavaysa 2019

Mauni Amavasya will be observed on 4 February 2019. It will also be the second day of great Shahi Snaan in Kumbh Mela being observed at Prayag. The great news here is that a Mahoday Yog will occur on this Mauni Amavasya this year. It is an auspicious astrological and spiritual occurrence.
This Yog is occurring after a period of 71 long years. Let us know more about Mahoday Yog.
Mauni Amavasya, Somvati Amavasya, Viyatipad, Sarvarth Sidhi Yog and Shravan Nakshatra
It is an astrological occurrence happening because Mauni Amavasya as well as Somvati Amavasya are coming together. Both the Amavasyas are among the most auspicious days in the Hindu tradition. Along with this, Shravan Nakshatra, Viyatipad yog and Sarvarth Siddhi yog are also occurring on the same day, which are adding to the auspiciousness.
Benefits Get Multiplied
Every Amavasya is considered auspicious for taking a holy bath. A holy bath is the one taken in a sacred river. A bath taken at the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati on this dayis very auspicious, as the benefits and virtues get multiplied. The virtue acquired through donations also increases manifold.
Sins Get Washed Away
While keeping a Maun vrat is considered of high importance, taking a bath brings various benefits including washing off one's sins and bringing salvation.
Offering Water To Surya Dev Beneficial
One should offer water to Surya Dev with sesame seeds added in the water. The auspicious time when one can make donations on this day is after sunrise and before 7.08 am on 4 Feb.
Stars And Planets To Offer Auspicious Coincidence
A Mahoday Yog had occurred last in February 1948. Sun would be in its own Nakshatra. Rahu and Brihaspati would be together. The relations of Sun and Saturn would offer an auspicious time on this Mauni Amavasya. Hence, the devotees should seek the blessings of the Lord by performing as many virtuous deeds as possible, especially helping the poor.
