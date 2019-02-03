Mahoday Yog On Mauni Amavaysa 2019

Mauni Amavasya will be observed on 4 February 2019. It will also be the second day of great Shahi Snaan in Kumbh Mela being observed at Prayag. The great news here is that a Mahoday Yog will occur on this Mauni Amavasya this year. It is an auspicious astrological and spiritual occurrence.

This Yog is occurring after a period of 71 long years. Let us know more about Mahoday Yog.