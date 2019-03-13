TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kardaiyan Nombu For The Long Life Of Husband
Karadaiyan Nombu is a festival observed in the southern states of India, especially Tamil Nadu. It falls on the eighth day during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phanguni as per the South Indian Lunar calendar and on the last day of Massi month. It corresponds to the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. This year the fast of Kardaiyan Nombu will be observed on 14 March 2019.
Significance of Kardaiyan Nombu Fast
The word Kardaiyan translates to a holy dish and Nombu is another word for fast. This fast is observed only by married women. They observe it for the long life of their husbands. The inspiration is drawn from Savitri and Satyavan story where the fast observed by a girl named Savitri helps bring her husband back to life, by the blessings of Lord Yamraj.
The Special Dish - Karadaiyan Nombu Adai
The common practice is to worship Goddess Gowri on this day. A special dish Karadaiyan Nombu Adai is prepared for the day. It is said that Savitri had prepared the same dish and offered it to Lord Yamraj. So women offer this dish to the deities.
Karadaiyan Nombu Fast Procedure
Women get up early and take bath before the sunrise during the Brahma Muhurat. Brahma Muhurat is the time before sunrise and is considered to be Satvik time of the day away from all forms of negativities. It is believed to be very auspicious time, especially for religious and spiritual affairs.
After taking bath, prayer is offered before Lord Yamraj. It is a full day fast where women do not eat anything until the evening. One can eat food in the afternoon or during the evening after the Puja rituals. The fast is broken by eating the food called Karadaiyan along with butter.
The Panguni Month Begins
The fast falls on the day when the Massi month ends and the month of Panguni begins. The exact time when the new month begins, is considered to be the most auspicious for Puja. Women tie a yellow-coloured thread around their necks. This thread, tied on this day, ensures the long life of their husbands.
The Story Of Savitri And Satyavan
According to the legend that goes behind the celebration of this day, there was a princess named Savitri. She was highly devoted to her husband. When her husband died, she performed a penance to please Lord Yamraj, the lord of death who in return brought her husband back to life. Since then, she came to be known for her dedication towards her husband and the strong will power. While the story is remembered throughout India on different festivals, in Tamil Nadu it happens on this auspicious day called Karadaiyan Nombu.