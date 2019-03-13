Kardaiyan Nombu For The Long Life Of Husband

Significance of Kardaiyan Nombu Fast The word Kardaiyan translates to a holy dish and Nombu is another word for fast. This fast is observed only by married women. They observe it for the long life of their husbands. The inspiration is drawn from Savitri and Satyavan story where the fast observed by a girl named Savitri helps bring her husband back to life, by the blessings of Lord Yamraj. Most Read: Festivals In The Month Of March 2019



The Special Dish - Karadaiyan Nombu Adai The common practice is to worship Goddess Gowri on this day. A special dish Karadaiyan Nombu Adai is prepared for the day. It is said that Savitri had prepared the same dish and offered it to Lord Yamraj. So women offer this dish to the deities.

Karadaiyan Nombu Fast Procedure Women get up early and take bath before the sunrise during the Brahma Muhurat. Brahma Muhurat is the time before sunrise and is considered to be Satvik time of the day away from all forms of negativities. It is believed to be very auspicious time, especially for religious and spiritual affairs. After taking bath, prayer is offered before Lord Yamraj. It is a full day fast where women do not eat anything until the evening. One can eat food in the afternoon or during the evening after the Puja rituals. The fast is broken by eating the food called Karadaiyan along with butter.

The Panguni Month Begins The fast falls on the day when the Massi month ends and the month of Panguni begins. The exact time when the new month begins, is considered to be the most auspicious for Puja. Women tie a yellow-coloured thread around their necks. This thread, tied on this day, ensures the long life of their husbands.